Michael Regan/Getty Images

Everton boss David Moyes has indicated that Jake O’Brien has to beat some serious competition if he wants to nail down a spot in his preferred centre-back position.

The Ireland-born defender was on Crystal Palace’s book for two years, but he did not make any senior appearances for the Eagles.

He had a season with Ligue 1 giants Lyon, where he impressed in French football and in so doing made clubs back in the Premier League take note.

The Merseyside club spent a hefty £17m to sign O’Brien, who joined Everton despite the fact Nottingham Forest offered more.

Initially, the Republic of Ireland international struggled to get game time, until he was used as a right-back, instead of a centre-back.

Moyes admitted that he is well aware that O’Brien is a centre-back who is filling in for the right-back position, due to a lack of players available for that position.

The Everton boss, though, is clear that if he wants to play as a centre-back, he will need to outperform the likes of James Tarkowski, Jarrad Branthwaite and Michael Keane.

O’Brien admitted soon after he joined he was aware of the need for patience.

However, Moyes also believes that the Ireland defender is the best available right-back, where he has been getting his minutes regularly, at the club.

Centre-back Age Jarrad Branthwaite 23 James Tarkowski 33 Michael Keane 32 Jake O’Brien 24 Everton’s centre-back options

“He is a centre-back and he’s playing out of position”, Moyes told a press conference (11:39) when he was asked about O’Brien’s position.

“But if he plays centre-back, he’s got to move the likes of Tarky and Jarrad and Keano out, and they have done really well for us, so he’s got a bit to do.

“But he played really well the other night [against Bournemouth].

“He is obviously a right-back, not a centre half, we are well aware of that.

“But while we’re short of right-backs, he might be the best option in the building.”

The defender slotted in at right-back again in Saturday’s 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest.

O’Brien’s positional fluidity, though, has seen him play as a right-back for his country as well, even though he usually plays a centre-back for Ireland.

His contract at the Hill Dickinson Stadium runs for three more years and with the likes of Tarkowski and Keane moving toward their mid-30s, he could get a chance to form a solid centre-back partnership with Branthwaite.