Francois Nel/Getty Images

Former EFL hitman Sam Parkin feels that Cardiff City have done well to keep hold of striker Yousef Salech, who he expected to be picked up by another club following relegation.

The Bluebirds could not get any momentum all season last year, as they were relegated comfortably with 44 points, finishing 24th in the Championship table.

However, they did not get derailed following their drop to League One, as Brian Barry-Murphy quickly started to get a tune out of the Cardiff squad, with one former EFL winger also lauding the Irish boss.

The Welsh outfit have won eleven of their 17 games, sitting at the top of the League One table, a point above second-placed Bradford City.

Cardiff have scored 31 goals so far in the league and nine of them have been scored by their Danish striker, Salech, who joined the Bluebirds back in January.

He scored eight goals in half a season in the Championship and Parkin pointed out that his form in the second tier made him think that some other club would pick him up following Cardiff’s relegation.

The Welsh club, though, managed to keep hold of their 23-year-old Dane, who has been clinical, and the former striker lauded the Bluebirds for managing to keep him.

Club HIK Brondby HB Koge Beveren Sirius Cardiff City Clubs Yousef Salech has played for

“The one thing I have got right this season, he is good for 20 [goals], that boy”, Parkin said on What The EFL (26:47) about Cardiff’s Salech.

“He is too good for the level.

“And probably anticipating, given that he got back in last year in a struggling side, that someone might nick him.

“So, they have done well to keep hold of him.

“The deliveries [for Salech’s brace against Huddersfield Town], [Cian] Ashford wasn’t it? For one, and maybe then [Joel] Bagan for the other, just tantalising.

“If you have got a physical centre-forward and then you can dig up deliveries like that, he will finish, no problem at all.

“So, yes, he is perfect for the opportunities provided to him.”

The Bluebirds paid around a hefty £3.3m for the striker to Swedish outfit Sirius and Barry-Murphy will hope that his lethal nature in front of goal will see them get promotion back to the Championship.

Former striker Cameron Jerome has drawn comparisons between Cardiff and Birmingham City from last season, stating that the Bluebirds will take their league position this season, even though they have not been that consistent.