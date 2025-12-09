Jasper Wax/Getty Images

Former EFL star Adrian Clarke has revealed that Southampton‘s use of Tom Fellows as a wing-back does worry him and feels they might need a better solution moving forward.

Following a successful start to his career as the interim manager of the Saints, the hierarchy decided to reward Tonda Eckert by appointing him the permanent successor to Will Still.

Though being left impressed with the way Eckert has gone about his business, Clarke is not a big fan of using Fellows as a full-back in the 32-year-old’s 3-4-2-1 formation.

Drawing references from his own career as a winger, Clarke insisted that the job of a right-winger can be performed, but there are chances of being exposed against good teams and good players.

He feels that in the win over Birmingham City, Fellows looked nervous and admits that he is also nervous about the former West Brom man operating in that role.

“My only worry really is over Fellows at right wing-back”, Clarke said on What The EFL (10.44).

“As a former winger myself, who sometimes also played as wing-back, you can do it but against really good teams, I think he was up against Demarai Gray in this game, I think that would make me nervous and I think he looked nervous.

“He didn’t have his best game defensively.”

Club Years West Brom 2021-2025 Crawley Town (loan) 2022-2023 Southampton 2025- Tom Fellows’ career history

As such, Clarke believes Eckert must look at the usage of Fellows there and consider whether there is a better option.

“Moving forward they might need a better solution there”, he added.

Fellows was widely regarded as a good piece of business on the part of Southampton in their summer rebuild and he will be keen to show his best under rookie manager Eckert.

One former Championship star believes West Brom were very much affected by losing Fellows.

Whether Eckert might like to dip into the transfer market for another option in the role remains to be seen, but he has urged Southampton to be ready for the January window.