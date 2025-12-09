David Rogers/Getty Images

Preston North End boss Paul Heckingbottom has stressed that Everton loanee Harrison Armstrong is playing a slightly different role than in the previous season, which is having an impact.

The 18-year-old Everton academy product turned some heads with his performances for Derby County during the second half of last season and played a crucial role in helping John Eustace’s side ensure their survival in the Championship; Eustace regularly praised Armstrong.

Armstrong was in high demand in the summer transfer window, but it was Heckingbottom’s side who managed to win the race for his signature, with the North End manager calling him a special talent.

The Everton star has managed to rack up 12 appearances in the league so far and impressed his fellow loanee Alfie Devine with his performances.

He missed three league fixtures due to an injury and made his return at the weekend against Wrexham during the 70th minute of the game when Preston were trailing 1-0 and it was the Toffees star’s strike in the 81st minute that helped the Deepdale outfit secure one point from the game.

Heckingbottom pointed out that Armstrong is playing an attacking midfielder role this season, which he did not in the previous campaign with Derby and added that due to the change in role, the Everton loanee often finds himself higher up in the pitch.

When asked about Armstrong’s goal, Heckingbottom told Preston North End’s in-house media: “It is great for him.

Club Years Everton 2024- Derby County (loan) 2025 Preston North End (loan) 2025- Harrison Armstrong’s career history

“It is irrelevant for me in terms of we have just scored a goal, but for him it is good.

“His role is slightly different here in terms of his loan last season, how we want to play and the role we use him in, so he will find himself higher up the pitch more often, whether that is from us pressing high and him engaging the opposition’s deep midfielder or defender when we press, so when we were pressing today in terms of with the ball and wanted to get bodies in the box and create chances.”

Armstrong’s goal against Wrexham was his first of the campaign and Everton will be keeping a close eye on how he does over the festive period.

Toffees boss David Moyes has admitted that the club could consider recalling the midfielder in January, if they feel they need him.

An early recall would be a blow for Preston as they push for promotion from the Championship.