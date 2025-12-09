Stu Forster/Getty Images

Former Leeds United boss Simon Grayson believes the performances the Whites stars have put in of late prove they want to play for Daniel Farke.

Farke was under pressure after his side only managed to win one game during the October to November period and one former Leeds star was critical of the club’s recruitment model.

After the Manchester City game in November, former Whites star Jon Newsome remarked that Farke was wrongly getting blamed, as the Leeds players were not doing the basics.

However, Leeds have seen improvement in their form over the course of the last week, as they managed to secure a 3-1 victory against Chelsea and at the weekend drew 3-3 with Liverpool, despite trailing twice in the game.

Grayson pointed out that Farke’s side showed that they can score goals by scoring eight goals against Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool.

He stressed that the people questioning Leeds United players’ commitment towards Farke and the club know nothing about them, as he believes that their performances last week answer all the criticism they were receiving.

“We have shown our capabilities that we can score goals against three of the best teams in the division as well”, Grayson said on LUTV (1:46).

Manager Reign Garry Monk 2016-2017 Thomas Christiansen 2017-2018 Paul Heckingbottom 2018 Marcelo Bielsa 2018-2022 Jesse Marsch 2022-2023 Javi Gracia 2023 Sam Allardyce 2023 Daniel Farke 2023- Recent Leeds United manager

“It is a huge result [Saturday] because of the desire, the spirit, the togetherness and the decision making from Daniel as well.

“He has been criticised a lot over the last few weeks about the change of systems, substitutions.

“Obviously 2-0 down, he went back to a back four, which was a right call to make because he had to do something differently, but again the players responded.

“If anybody questions, ‘this group of players are not playing for the manager’, then they don’t know what they are on about.

“This group of players want to play for the club, supporters and the manager as well because this week’s performances have shown that.”

The results against Chelsea and Liverpool have injected a feel-good factor into the Leeds camp, with one Whites star admitting he can now feel the buzz.

Now Farke will want to see Leeds kick on and pick up further good results to try to win breathing space over the drop zone in the Premier League.