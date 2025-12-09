Carl Recine/Getty Images

Former Championship manager Omer Riza has stated his belief that Stoke City might have perhaps overachieved this season, even though manager Mark Robins is getting the Potters to play well.

Stoke were on the wrong end of a drubbing at Bramall Lane on Saturday, as Sheffield United put four goals past them without reply.

The result led to a former Championship star terming promotion ‘unlikely’ for Stoke, with Ipswich Town and Preston North End leapfrogging them in the table.

Riza argued that the Potters have probably surpassed expectations this season, with an average squad at their disposal.

Crediting Robins for their achievements this season, Riza feels that last season’s 18th placed finish should be taken into account to have a fair assessment of where Stoke are as a side.

Riza said on EFL All Access (22:30): “I think potentially they have overachieved, Stoke, this season.

“They are an OK side.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

“Look where they were last year and how they are getting on this year.

“I think he [Robins] has got the team playing well and they are going through a bit of a blip at the moment and I think he has got the experience to help them out a bit.”

Stoke have lost four of their last five games, picking up a solitary win at home against Charlton Athletic, as results have started to slide.

Despite the dip in form, the Potters are still amongst the playoff spots in sixth, though eight teams in the chasing pack remain within three points of them.

Former Championship star Ben Tozer dubbed Robins a ‘level-headed’ manager in November when they were third and the Stoke boss is sure to take the recent patch of bad form with equanimity.

Stoke play Ipswich on Wednesday evening at Portman Road in a fixture that should further illuminate if hopes of promotion are premature for the Potters or still realistic.