George Wood/Getty Images

Ex-Championship striker Sam Parkin is of the view that Leeds United out-on-loan attacker Joe Gelhardt is one of the players of the season in the second tier, due to his performances for Hull City.

In the second half of last term, Gelhardt impressed in his brief spell at Hull, scoring five goals in 20 games for the Tigers; he returned to the club in the summer transfer window.

And his decision to go back to the MKM Stadium has been proven correct, as the 23-year-old has been in incredible form for the Tigers.

The former England youth international has ten Championship goals with two assists in 19 games for Hull to his name, sitting third in the division’s golden boot race.

Gelhardt’s performances and his numbers this season at Hull have received plaudits from Tigers manager Sergej Jakirovic.

Leeds rated him very highly when he joined them from Wigan Athletic five years ago and Parkin pointed out that Gelhardt has not been able to reach those once-expected heights.

However, with almost half of the season gone, the 23-year-old attacker has scored consistently to help Hull stay within the reach of the playoffs.

Game Competition Wrexham (H) Championship Millwall (A) Championship West Brom (H) Championship Hull City’s next three games

The former striker believes that the Leeds loanee, at the moment, is one of the players of the season so far, while lauding him for his top-notch performances.

“Gelhardt has got to be one of the players of the season right now, hasn’t he?”, Parkin said on What The EFL (23:32).

“He never, obviously, built on that real early promise that he had in his career to become a consistent marksman.

“He has been top-notch this season so far.”

Despite Gelhardt’s brilliant performances at Hull, Jakirovic believes that Leeds do not quite see the Liverpool-born talent as part of their future.

Gelhardt’s contract expires in the summer of 2027 and if he keeps his performance levels consistent, Leeds could well bring in a tidy sum by cashing in on him.

Hull would like to keep hold of the striker, however other clubs are sure to have noted what he is doing with the Tigers.