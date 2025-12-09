Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Presenter Adrian Durham believes that Rob Edwards has made a ‘massive career mistake’ in taking up the job of Wolves manager as the club are currently going through a volatile phase.

Edwards had been enjoying a comfortable ride as the manager of Championship side Middlesbrough, who are competing strongly for promotion, but chose to walk out on Boro to join Wolves.

Former EFL star Adrian Clarke advised him against the switch, but the chance to return to his former club proved to be hard to ignore.

It has been an uphill battle since then, as Edwards has failed to register a single point in any of the four matches he has been in charge of Wolves for.

He has found support in his new set of players, with one of them, Tolu Arokodare, insisting that the manager would not have taken the job unless he thought he could help them.

There were eyebrows raised in some quarters at Edwards taking the Wolves job and Durham believes it is a ‘massive career mistake’.

“I can’t help thinking that Rob Edwards has made a massive career mistake coming here”, Durham said on talkSPORT (8th December, 22:02)

Side Telford United England U16s Forest Green Rovers Watford Luton Town Middlesbrough Wolves Sides Rob Edwards has managed

Citing the atmosphere inside Molineux in the 4-1 defeat against Manchester United on Monday night, Durham insisted that the situation does look good with the fans against the ownership and Wolves surely heading for relegation.

“The fans hate the owners, want them out.

“They want executive chairman Jeff Shi out. They were signing his name in derogatory terms throughout the game.

“And Rob Edwards, four games in, they have scored a goal tonight at least, but it is four defeats and they still haven’t won this season.

“They are heading down, there is no doubt about it whatsoever.”

Edwards will be hoping to get some backing in the January transfer window, especially to address Wolves’ issues with scoring goals.

One former Premier League star has insisted that there are not enough quality options for Wolves to call upon and their squad players do not have enough experience at Premier League level.

If Wolves are relegated then it remains to be seen if they stick with Edwards.