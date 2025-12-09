Julian Finney/Getty Images

Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Slavia Prague

Competition: Champions League

Kick-off: 9th December, 20:00 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur welcome Slavia Prague to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this evening in what is the first Champions League meeting between the two sides, though they have met previously in the UEFA Cup.

Slavia Prague have been in superb form domestically and sit comfortably at the top of the table with no losses yet this season, but as they make the trip to London they are still searching for their first win in the Champions League to get their campaign going.

The Czechs came closest to three points in their opening match of the competition at the Fortuna Arena, leading 2–1 against Bodo/Glimt until a late Sondre Fet strike forced a draw for the Norwegians.

Since that match, the Czech outfit have gone four consecutive games without scoring in Europe, leaving them with just three points and sitting 31st in the table.

Despite a tricky spell in the Premier League, Tottenham have made a promising start in the Champions League. With two wins and two clean sheets at N17 so far this season, Spurs will aim to extend that record by picking up all three points this evening.

Having been affected by injuries to Dejan Kulusevski and Dominic Solanke, Thomas Frank is expected to lean on summer arrivals Xavi Simons and Randal Kolo Muani, the latter proving influential on the European stage with four goal contributions in four games.

Slavia Prague head into the game in fine form in the Czech top flight, having beaten Teplice 2-1 on Friday. The sides have met previously in the UEFA Cup, with Spurs winning three times and the clubs sharing the spoils once.

Micky van de Ven, Richarlison and Kolo Muani are on two yellow cards and will want to avoid going in the referee’s notebook.

Winger Ivan Schranz is back for Slavia Prague, while Lukas Provod will be keen to make an impression on the European stage, having already recorded ten goal contributions in the Czech First League this season.

However, if Spurs replicate the level shown in their assured win over Brentford at the weekend, Slavia Prague could well be in for a tough night.

Predicted Lineups

Tottenham Hotspur Slavia Prague Vicario Stanek Porro Chaloupek Danso Zima Van de Ven Moses Spence Mbodji Palhinha Zafeiris Bentancur Sadilek Bergvall Doudera Simons Schranz Kudus Chory Kolo Muani Provod Predicted lineups

Recent Form (league)

Tottenham Hotspur: DLLDW

Slavia Prague: WWWWW

Key Men

Tottenham Hotspur

Xavi Simons opened his account for the north London club at the weekend against Brentford, scoring his first goal and setting up another, and will be keen to carry that momentum forward and establish himself as a reliable option for Tottenham to back up Thomas Frank’s warm words about him.

Randal Kolo Muani has been a driving force in Spurs’ Champions League campaign this season. With two goals and an assist in their last European outing, Frank will be hoping he can score some more confidence boosting goals.

Centre-back Micky van de Ven has started every game for the Lilywhites in the tournament and is Tottenham’s joint top scorer in the Champions League. His aggression and composure at the back will be key if Spurs are to block Slavia Prague out.

Slavia Prague

Lukas Provod has been in strong domestic form and has bagged two assists this season in the Champions League. He will hope he can add to that tally as Slavia Prague pursue their first Champions League win.

Youssoupha Mbodji, the only Slavia Praha player to score in the Champions League this season with a brace against Bodo/Glimt, will be central to troubling Tottenham’s defence, using his eye for goal and attacking intent.

David Zima anchors the backline and will need to be alert throughout to prevent Tottenham from breaking the deadlock. His forward-thinking play could also create openings that challenge the Lilywhites.

Result Competition Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 Slavia Prague UEFA Cup Slavia Prague 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur UEFA Cup Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Slavia Prague UEFA Cup Last three meetings

Match Prediction

Slavia Prague have already shown they can frustrate sides in the Champions League, holding both Atalanta and Athletic Bilbao to goalless draws this season. They also scored twice and held Bodo/Glimt, who themselves troubled Tottenham in Norway.

With a trip to Barcelona looming and only three points on the board, even a hard-earned draw in north London would suit the Czech visitors, as it would secure crucial points away from home.

Tottenham, meanwhile, arrive on the back of their setback at the Parc des Princes and will be determined to make amends on home turf, continuing on the momentum from the win over Brentford.

Some Spurs fans are not fully sold on Frank and a slip-up at home to Slavia Prague is exactly the kind of result the Dane cannot afford.

Inside Futbol Score Prediction

Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 Slavia Prague

Where To Watch?

Tottenham Hotspur vs Slavia Prague in the Champions League will be live on TNT Sports 1 for a 20:00 kick-off in the UK.