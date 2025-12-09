Julian Finney/Getty Images

Hamburg star Nicolai Remberg has hailed Tottenham Hotspur on-loan star Luka Vuskovic for his audacious backheel goal at the weekend, hailing him as an ‘unbelievable’ talent.

The Croatian has shown his high pedigree since his rise at Hajduk Split, as he attracted some high-profile interest with his performances.

Spurs, though, were able to strike a deal for the talented teenage centre-back, as they paid a hefty £12m for him two years ago, when he was only 16.

Vuskovic showed glimpses of his promising future at Radomiak Radom and then continued it in the Belgian top-flight with Westerlo.

Westerlo’s vice president was dreaming of keeping hold of Vuskovic for another season, but the Croatian arrived at Spurs last summer and was loaned out to Bundesliga club Hamburg, which he dearly wanted.

The 18-year-old centre-back has been a regular for the newly-promoted German club and he scored his second goal at the club on Sunday to help his side win 3-2 against Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga.

Arsenal loanee Fabio Vieira swung in a left-footed free-kick, which was turned in with his right backheel by Vuskovic to stun fans with an incredible finish.

Season Position 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th 2020–21 7th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

His team-mate Remberg insisted that he was shocked to see him even have the audacity to attempt it, as he stressed that he could not believe his eyes.

“I was standing right behind him, I couldn’t even celebrate because I immediately thought: What is that kid doing?”, Remberg told DAZN Germany (via the Hamburger Morgenpost) about Vuskovic.

The 25-year-old also stressed that the Spurs loanee is a natural talent, dubbing him an unbelievable individual.

“I always say: He’s a natural talent, he’s unbelievable.”

Borussia Dortmund have already shown interest in the 18-year-old, but Spurs have made it clear that they have no interest in selling him.

Vuskovic’s contract runs for five more years and if he performs at his current level in the Bundesliga, he could become an option for the Spurs senior side.

Hamburg are optimistic that his loan spell will not be cut short due to conditions around a possible recall.