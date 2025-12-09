Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Former Premier League star Andy Townsend believes that a lot of changes are needed at relegation-threatened Wolves as they look ‘completely and utterly shattered’ even before Christmas.

Wolves are the only team yet to register a win in the Premier League this season and have just two points from 15 games.

There has also been no new manager bounce at Molineux following the appointment of Rob Edwards, who was brought in as the replacement for Vitor Pereira.

With there being no new manager bounce, Richard Keys admitted recently he has seen Wolves’ last chance of getting going gone.

After yet another damning defeat, 4-1, at the hands of Manchester United, Townsend feels that it was a shame to see way Wolves have been playing and admits major changes are needed to try to do something.

“There needs to be a lot of change, an awful, awful lot of change here because it is great shame to see them operating in this way”, Townsend said post match on talkSPORT (8th December, 22:01).

Townsend believes that Wolves are completely shattered confidence wise and admits that when they head to Arsenal in their next match then he fears for them.

The former midfielder stressed that it is not easy to see Wolves finding solutions to their problems.

Game Competition Arsenal (A) Premier League Brentford (H) Premier League Liverpool (A) Premier League Wolves’ next three fixtures

“I am not sure I have seen a Premier League team, I mentioned Southampton last year because they were also shot to pieces.

“But this Wolves team, before Christmas, are completely and utterly shattered.

“Confidence – it doesn’t exist in the tiniest of drops out there at the moment.

“They are just running on air and it is very difficult to find the solutions to that.

“They have just got to keep going – next week at Arsenal, I fear for them.”

With Wolves looking all but certain to be relegated, all eyes will be on how much money the club make available for Edwards to spend in the approaching January transfer window.

Following a visit to the Emirates Stadium to face Arsenal, Wolves then welcome Brentford to Molineux in their final game before Christmas.