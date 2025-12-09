Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Wolves summer signing Fer Lopez has been in touch with his representatives to explore whether he can leave Molineux on loan in the January transfer window.

The Old Gold have been abysmal this season and have yet to win in the Premier League, with new boss Rob Edwards failing to spark an improvement.

Already questions are being asked about Edwards taking the job, with one presenter insisting he has made a huge career mistake.

Wolves lost important players last summer and brought in players to replace them, but the difference in quality has been remarked upon.

There could be changes in the approaching January transfer window and Lopez is actively thinking about a move.

Lopez was brought in to be Matheus Cunha’s replacement, but he is struggling to nail down a starting spot and was brought on off the bench against Manchester United on Monday.

The Molineux outfit paid around £20m to Celta Vigo for Lopez and the Spaniard has only clocked 150 first-team minutes in the Premier League.

His pedigree, though, is in under question as Everton star Jack Grealish personally praised him for his off-the-bench cameo in August, which left him buzzing.

Club Years Gran Pena 2022-2023 Celta Vigo 2022-2025 Wolves 2025- Fer Lopez’s career history

Lopez is unhappy with his limited game time and has been linked with a move back to his former side, Celta Vigo, in January.

According to Spanish outlet Nos Diario, Lopez has contacted his agents ‘to explore the possibility of leaving on loan’ in the winter window.

Celta Vigo are ready to welcome Lopez back with open arms, but as things stand do not have space in the squad to sign him.

They hope that they will be able to do so and Lopez would be likely to welcome them as an option.

Wolves are on the same page as regards a possible loan, however they would want a guarantee he would play wherever he goes.

Efforts are being made to find a suitable destination for Lopez and Celta Vigo will hope they can shuffle their squad enough to bring him back.