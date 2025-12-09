Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Former EFL winger Adrian Clarke believes that there is clearly something going on behind the scenes at Leicester City with regards to former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks.

After over a decade on the books in north London at Tottenham, Winks agreed to a move to Leicester City as he looked to get regular game time and progress.

Following his move, Winks insisted that he was looking for a new challenge and wanted to challenge himself as well.

He quickly turned out to be an influential figure, particularly under Enzo Maresca, who had chosen to put faith in him.

However, after a fallout with Ruud van Nistelrooy towards the end of the season, Winks lost his place in the Foxes team.

When Marti Cifuentes took over, things did not improve immediately and Clarke advocated for the inclusion of the player instead of yet another Tottenham academy graduate, Oliver Skipp.

Winks did find his way back, but it has been suggested that there were issues on the training pitch and he was subsequently dropped from the team for the 3-1 win over Derby County.

Club Years Tottenham Hotspur 2014-2023 Sampdoria (loan) 2022-2023 Leicester City 2023- Harry Winks’ career history

Clarke believes that there is something clearly going on behind the scenes and it would not be a surprise if Leicester City sold former Tottenham man Winks in January.

“Harry Winks, there is an issue with Harry Winks, I don’t know what it is, but he had a poor game last week and got hooked at half time”, Clarke said on What The EFL (18.25).

“There is talk of stuff at the training ground and whatnot, he was left out of the squad altogether.

“There is clearly something going on behind the scenes and it wouldn’t surprise me if he moved on in January if they could find a buyer.”

Winks has 17 games to his name already this season, having set up two goals for his team-mates.

He was regarded as a bright talent at Tottenham and Winks will be keen to get his career back on track quickly.

With less than a month now before the window opens for business, clubs may be looking at Winks as a possible addition to boost their midfield options.