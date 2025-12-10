Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Fixture: Bayer Leverkusen vs Newcastle United

Competition: Champions League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Newcastle United have confirmed their starting lineup and substitutes to take on Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League tonight.

The Magpies have headed to Germany on the back of improving domestic form which has seen them win two and draw one of their last three games.

A clash against fierce rivals Sunderland looms large on the horizon at the weekend, but for now Howe must focus on Europe.

Newcastle sit 15th in the long 36-team Champions League league phase and are aiming for a top eight finish to avoid the need for a playoff round tie.

The Magpies are three points off the top eight and with just two games left, need a win in Germany tonight to boost their hopes.

Bayer Leverkusen were beaten 2-0 at Augsburg in the Bundesliga last time out, but their last Champions League game saw them go to Manchester City and win 2-0.

The Germans, who also want a top eight spot, will be keen to put Newcastle to the sword tonight, while the Magpies could use the occasion to check on Leverkusen defender Edmond Tapsoba, who they are keen on.

The two sides last met in 2003, in the Champions League, with Newcastle winning home and away, 3-1 on each occasion.

Between the sticks for Newcastle this evening is Aaron Ramsdale, while Howe goes with a back four of Tino Livramento, Malick Thiaw, Dan Burn and Lewis Hall.

Midfield could be a key battleground and Howe goes with Joelinton, Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes, while Harvey Barnes and Anthony Gordon support Nick Woltemade in the final third.

If Howe needs to make changes to try to influence the game then he has options off the bench to call for and they include Yoane Wissa and Anthony Elanga.

Newcastle United Lineup vs Bayer Leverkusen

Ramsdale, Livramento, Thiaw, Burn, Hall, Tonali, Joelinton, Guimaraes, Gordon, Barnes, Woltemade

Substitutes: Thompson, Harrison, Schar, Wissa, Elanga, J Murphy, Willock, A Murphy, Ramsey, Miley