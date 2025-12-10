Alex Broadway/Getty Images

League One outfit Cardiff City are in contact over signing Elfsborg’s Swedish winger Camil Jebara.

The Bluebirds are having an impressive campaign following their disastrous last season in the Championship, which saw them get relegated.

The Welsh outfit currently sit at the top of the league table and boss Brian Barry-Murphy’s brilliant work has already been lauded.

Following their Tuesday night win against Stevenage, Cardiff are currently four points ahead of second-placed Bradford City in League One.

They have been scoring freely, as their 32 goals in 18 matches show their lethal nature in front of goal, with forward Yousef Salech grabbing nine of them.

Ex-EFL forward Sam Parkin has lauded the Bluebirds for keeping hold of the Dane despite their relegation last summer.

The January transfer window opens in about three weeks and the club hierarchy are working to back Barry-Murphy mid-season to ensure Cardiff’s promotion.

Club Years Landskrona 2021-2023 Elfsborg 2023- Vasteras (loan) 2024 Kalmar (loan) 2025 Camil Jebara’s career history

The Bluebirds are looking to bring in some attacking talent and they have set their eyes on the Swedish top flight.

According to Swedish daily Expressen, Cardiff have made contact over 23-year-old Jebara, who plays for Swedish top-flight outfit Elfsborg.

The winger joined Di Gule two years ago from Landskrona Bois and has played only 22 games for them, going out on two separate loan spells.

This year’s Swedish domestic campaign ended last month and he spent it with second-tier outfit Kalmar FF, where he scored twice and racked up eight assists in 27 league games.

Jebara’s current contract runs for two more years at Elfsborg and he is attracting transfer interest ahead of the winter window.

The former Sweden Under-21 international has not been an important player at Elfsborg since he joined and a switch to the English league could be tempting for him.

It remains to be seen if the Bluebirds will be making an offer for the 22-year-old next month to increase their attacking depth further.