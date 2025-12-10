Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Former Coventry City goalkeeper Steve Ogrizovic is of the view that the draw against Preston North End is a good result for the Sky Blues and insists that their momentum has not been stopped.

Frank Lampard’s side have been the most impressive team in the Championship this season, losing just twice and are leading the table after 20 games.

Coventry’s form has cheered fan and presenter Richard Keys, but a 3-0 defeat at Ipswich at the weekend and a frustrating 1-1 draw against ten-man Preston has though seen them drop points.

Preston went down to ten men after defender Liam Lindsay was sent off minutes before the end of the first half; Coventry finally broke the deadlock on the 70th minute mark when Andrew Hughes scored an own goal.

The ten-men of Preston however, earned a point when striker Daniel Jebbsion equalised for the hosts within six minutes of them conceding.

Table-toppers Coventry are the highest scorers in all four top divisions in England, but have struggled to convert chances in the last two games, leading some to feel that their momentum has now been halted.

Ogrizovic, who made over 500 appearances for the Sky Blues, does not think so and believes that Lampard’s men were good on a difficult pitch at Preston.

Game Date Bristol City 13/12 Swansea City 20/12 Ipswich Town 26/12 Coventry City’s next three home games

He stated that Coventry failed to adapt and keep control of the game after the substitutions made by North End boss Paul Heckingbottom, while also praising goalscorer Jebbison for his performance.

The former shot-stopper further added that even though the draw at a tough away ground is a good point for Coventry, their numerical advantage over the opposition for more than half of the match makes it feel like two points dropped.

“Coventry haven’t hit a brick wall, not at all. They were good tonight”, Ogrizovic said on BBC CWR.

“The pitch wasn’t great and Preston just took their chance when they got it.

“They needed to keep control but they just didn’t respond to the changes Preston made.

“Jebbison was a real handful to defend.

“It looked like Preston might even win it at points.

“It is a point away from home which is still good but considering they were down to 10 men for that long it feels like two points dropped.”

Former Everton boss Lampard was appointed as the Coventry manager in late November last year, leading the Sky Blues to fifth in the table, and the Championship playoffs semi-final.

Lampard has helped his side carry on the momentum from last season into this year’s campaign making them one of the favourites for automatic promotion but one former EFL player believes their skinny squad might scupper those chances.

All eyes will be on what business Coventry do to back Lampard in January, but before then his side will look to return to winning ways when they host Bristol City on Saturday.