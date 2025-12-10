Molly Darlington/Getty Images

Derby County defender Sondre Langas has laughed off talk that he hitched a ride on Erling Haaland’s private jet to return from international duty with Norway, but admits it was enjoyable to train with the ‘best striker’ in the world.

Langas signed for Derby earlier this year from Norwegian club Viking, a move that saw him reunite with Lars-Jorgen Salvesen, who had joined a fortnight earlier.

Strong performances for Derby have seen Langas force his way back into the Norway squad after injury, with the centre-back part of the squad during the November call-ups.

Langas revealed that it was enjoyable to train with a striker of the calibre of Haaland and admits that the best way to learn from him was through shadowing his movements.

The centre-back also laughed off rumours that he returned after international duty on Haaland’s private jet.

Langas laughed on Rams TV when asked about talk of being on Haaland’s jet and said (4:50): “Yes, nothing [in it]. No, I didn’t.”

Elaborating on training sessions with Haaland, Langas said: “It’s enjoyable.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

“You try to learn as much as possible all the time from them.

“You don’t have to ask, but you just see what they do, everything, like trying to think how they think and when you get to play with the best striker in the world, you get to see how the physical and everything is.

“You know you have to step up there.

“It’s nice to play against [in training] the best striker in the world.”

Langas did not add to his two prior caps, as he was not required off the bench against both Estonia and Italy, with Norway sealing their World Cup participation as group winners.

He is fast becoming a popular member in Derby’s squad, with Dion Sanderson calling him a ‘great character’ who makes him laugh.

Langas, soon after he arrived, also revealed his struggles with the right-hand drive system in England.

The centre-back has managed to add goals to his game, scoring against Leicester City and Watford this season.

Langas will want to help Derby County bounce back from back-to-back defeats, when the Rams take on Millwall on Wednesday evening.