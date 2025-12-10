Clive Mason/Getty Images

Everton are keen to use James Garner solely as a midfielder going forward and, therefore, are keen to sign a specialist right-back in January to fill that role, according to the BBC.

Injuries to key players have added to Everton manager David Moyes’ woes this season, leading to some players often being called upon to play out of position.

On the right side of the defence, the Scottish boss has Seamus Coleman out injured, with no particular timeline on his return.

Another right-back, Nathan Patterson, has also been sidelined, while Moyes has been reluctant to break up the Michael Keane-James Tarkowski partnership.

Moyes has used both Garner and Jake O’Brien in the right-back role on a makeshift basis to meet the requirements.

The problems have been addressed by the manager himself, who admits that O’Brien is first and foremost a centre-back, but has to shift one of the established options if he wants to play there.

The plan, though, is to sign a specialist for the right-back position for the second half of the season to increase the depth in that position.

Level Years England U17s 2018 England U18s 2018-2019 England U19s 2019 England U20s 2020 England U21s 2021-2023 James Garner at international level

The Merseyside giants are keen to use Garner solely in midfield as they have seen what he can do in the position.

The Manchester United academy graduate has made three goal contributions for the Toffees already this season, setting up two goals from midfield and scoring one from the full-back position.

There have been comparisons made between Garner and former Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick, which a Red Devils academy coach admitted were valid.

His progress at Everton was noted by former Toffees assistant Ian Woan, who explained he viewed Garner as ‘incredible’ as he had slotted into whatever position was needed.

Moyes gave an indication of how he thinks of Garner earlier this season when he suggested that England boss Thomas Tuchel needs to be keeping an eye on the Everton star.

Garner has time to push his international cause, but with only one international break left before the World Cup, would need to be in Tuchel’s March squad to likely have a chance of being in the mix.

Playing solely in midfield for Everton for the second half of the season could well help Garner.