Former Premier League manager Tony Pulis has stressed the importance of Elland Road for Leeds United as their chances of survival might depend upon the results they pick up at home.

Leeds have the second worst away record in the Premier League, with only Wolves, who have managed a solitary point, possessing a poorer record on the road than the Whites.

At Elland Road though, it has been a different story, as Leeds have only been defeated twice, while also picking up three wins and three draws.

Their latest home heroics came with a win over Chelsea and a come from behind draw with Liverpool.

Pulis praised Leeds’ fans for their ardent support and noted the virtuous cycle they partake in, by raising the intensity of their side’s performance.

Results away from home are immaterial, Pulis insisted, declaring that Leeds’ future hinges upon what they do at Elland Road.

Pulis said on The Managers (8:10): “Everything for me for Leeds, everything is determined at what they do at Elland Road.

“I just think Elland Road, the supporters make it such a tough place to go and the players have got to play to the crowd and they have to be in people’s faces and I think the last couple of games I think they’ve really been up for the challenge.

“Not just playing football but for the challenge and they’ve really got after people and that brings energy to the football ground, to the players on the pitch.

“And you won’t get a more passionate crowd than the crowd you get at Elland Road.

“Their results and their future will depend on what they do at Elland Road.

“Not away from Elland Road, but what they do at Elland Road.”

Leeds have lifted themselves out of the Premier League’s relegation zone after an impressive week which saw them pick up four points at Elland Road.

The legend of Elland Road keeps growing by the day, with Liverpool legend Phil Thompson speaking in glowing terms ahead of the Reds’ draw at Leeds.

Chelsea star Trevoh Chalobah too warned of the effect Elland Road can have on visiting players, but was powerless to keep his side from sliding to defeat.

Leeds travel to Brentford on Sunday before welcoming Crystal Palace to Elland Road next week, but Daniel Farke is likely to want to pick up points in both games.