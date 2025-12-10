Pete Norton/Getty Images

Charlton Athletic boss Nathan Jones has admitted that his side need to get a result at Birmingham City as they look to shrug off what he described as a ‘brutal’ run of fixtures.

Jones’ side are on a bad run of form in the Championship, currently in 19th place in the table with only 23 points from 19 matches, having lost eight games, including five in a row.

On Tuesday evening, the Addicks welcomed Kim Hellberg’s Middlesbrough to the Valley and slipped to a 2-1 defeat.

Riley McGree and Morgan Whittaker both scored for Middlesbrough in the first half, with Charlton’s 81st minute goal no more than a consolation.

The result means Charlton have now lost their last five Championship games on the bounce, but Jones believes there are mitigating circumstances.

The Addicks boss believes that his side have faced four of the top sides in the Championship and that too with key players missing, terming it a ‘brutal’ run.

“Over the last few games, we have had a brutal run, playing four of the best teams in the league with arguably five of our starters out”, Jones said via his club’s official site.

Result Competition Birmingham City 1-0 Charlton Athletic League One Charlton Athletic 1-0 Birmingham City League One Charlton Athletic 0-1 Birmingham City EFL Cup Last three Charlton-Birmingham meetings

“We can compete at this level.

“The tough run has coincided with us being nowhere near full strength, and that is showing at the moment.”

Charlton were promoted to the Championship after finishing fourth in League One and defeating Leyton Orient 1-0 in the League One playoff final.

Surviving in the Championship will be the goal after being promoted, although whether that would be seen as a disappointment remains to be seen, given a former striker backed them for an incredible season in October.

Jones now has to switch his attention to heading to Birmingham, who have been hugely impressive at St Andrew’s this season.

The Charlton boss is clear that the Addicks do need a result and wants his side to be positive.

“We have to be positive, upbeat to go there and get a result.

“We had two real tight games against them last year”, he said.

Another defeat would put some pressure on Jones, but he has been tipped to turn Charlton’s form around soon.