Former Cardiff City manager Omer Riza has revealed he is not surprised by the Bluebirds’ current position in League One this season, as the Welsh outfit currently sit at the top of the table.

Last season was disastrous for Cardiff City, who finished bottom of the Championship table with only 44 points from 46 games, suffering 20 defeats.

The Bluebirds are keen to bounce straight back up this season and dominate the division in much the same way Birmingham City did last term.

Cardiff are one of the favourites to earn a promotion back to the Championship under their manager Brian Barry-Murphy and only a month into the season one League One star dubbed them title contenders.

They sit top of the table and are on course to achieve their objective, which is something that does not surprise Riza.

The former Bluebirds boss believes there were signs in the side last term that the quality was there, despite inconsistency leading to relegation.

As such, Riza largely expected to see Cardiff competing strongly for an instant return to the Championship, which he is hoping they can go on to achieve.

Manager Reign Sabri Lamouchi 2023 Erol Bulut 2023-2024 Omer Riza 2024-2025 Aaron Ramsey (caretaker) 2025 Brian Barry-Murphy 2025- Recent Cardiff City managers

“We had some really good moments, we had some moments that we were inconsistent”, Riza said on EFL All Access (3:45).

“And inevitably, we had some moments that led us to be in the position that they are in now.

“But hopefully, I feel that for what we went through last year, I always knew that this season would be what it was going to be.

“And they are in the position that they should be and hopefully back into the Championship next year.”

Cardiff have a host of players performing well in the squad and in Yousef Salech they have a striker who has been dubbed ‘too good’ for League One.

Barry-Murphy will be keen to now navigate through a busy period of games and come out of the other end still sitting top of the League One standings.

It also remains to be seen what business Cardiff will do in the approaching January transfer window, which could give them a further boost.