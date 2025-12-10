George Wood/Getty Images

Former Premier League star Andy Townsend admits he is reminded of the Watford team that were relegated in the 2021/22 season when he looks at the current Wolves side.

Wolves went down to defeat in the Premier League yet again, this time to Manchester United on Monday night, to stretch their winless run this season to 15 in 15 matches.

They are now 13 points off safety and have not even been able to capitalise on the arrival of Rob Edwards as manager, something which has been noted.

Edwards decided to swap Middlesbrough for Wolves, giving up a Championship promotion push, and so far his gamble has not paid off.

Given the turnover of players that has taken place at Wolves in recent seasons, with established stars leaving, Townsend sees shades of the Watford team that went down.

He feels the fans are dispirited by top players leaving, while he also stressed that he just cannot see any sign that Wolves can get themselves out of trouble.

Townsend admits the only hope to hold on to is that they can land some special players in the January transfer window who can work miracles.

“You know, when I look at this Wolves team, I see like a Watford team when they went down few years ago”, Townsend said on talkSPORT (8th December, 21:52).

“You see a group of players that, with the turnover of players coming in which can be quite significant, the fans aren’t really sure who they are supporting and who’s playing from one week to the next.

Player Left for Matheus Cunha Manchester United Rayan Ait-Nouri Manchester City Fabio Silva Borussia Dortmund Goncalo Guedes Real Sociedad Nelson Semedo Fenerbahce Pablo Sarabia Al-Arabi Notable Wolves’ exits last summer

“I don’t know. It’s a tough gig for Rob Edwards now, it really is, but there is no way, from what I’ve witnessed here, that they have enough quality to get themselves out of trouble.

“Unless something very special walks through the door in January then I can’t give this Wolves team any kind of hope whatsoever.”

Following the loss against Aston Villa at the end of November, Edwards called for consistency from his team but that has not happened and the midway point of the season is rapidly approaching.

Even if Edwards is trying to hold on for the January transfer window, it is unclear what level of backing he will get given relegation is all but certain.