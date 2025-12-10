Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Former Championship manager Omer Riza has lauded Millwall for churning out results despite injuries in the squad, calling the Lions a side who ‘no one wants to play’.

Millwall won their third fixture on the trot at the weekend, with a solitary Mihailo Ivanovic strike proving enough to seal all three points away to Bristol City.

The result lifted Millwall to third in the Championship table and within two points of second-placed Middlesbrough, despite Alex Neil’s men having a negative goal difference.

Riza credited the Lions for making it difficult for opponents through sheer grit and in the process becoming a side that no one looks forward to facing.

Ex-striker Sam Parkin talked up Neil in September, dubbing him a ‘good fit’ for Millwall.

Adding further context to the Lions’ form, Riza noted that the victories have come despite still being faced with multiple injury issues in the squad, making them all the more impressive.

Riza said on EFL All Access (34:50): “Millwall are always the underdogs, aren’t they?

“They are always the team no one wants to play.

“They are always the team that everyone says plays rubbish football in the past.

“But they are always there or thereabouts and they are always fighting, they are always hard to beat and they have got this history of just being the team no one wants to play.

“And if you go there thinking you are going to get something out of the game, without really working hard, you will soon find out that you are on the back of a sacking.

“And they are up there in the minute and I think they have got a lot of injuries as well.”

Bristol City saw a late equaliser disallowed for offside and despite protests, it only served to add to the plucky nature of Millwall’s performance.

Last season, Millwall finished outside of the playoff spots by a mere two points, as Neil garnered praise from former manager Mark Kennedy.

Millwall face Derby County tonight, as they take on a Rams side looking to bounce back from two defeats in a row.