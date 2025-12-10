Graham Chadwick/Getty Images

Birmingham City winger Patrick Roberts has stressed that the Blues’ away performances must deliver results if a push for Premier League football this season is to be on the cards.

Chris Davies’ men have been aiming for a second successive promotion push this season and their form at St Andrew’s has been up to the mark, with six wins from nine home games.

In the eleven matches they have played on the road however, Blues have been beaten seven times and currently sit tenth in the table on 28 points, just three points shy of the playoff spots.

Their most recent defeat came against Queens Park Rangers at Loftus Road on Tuesday night.

Birmingham fell behind to QPR’s 40th-minute opener and Roberts briefly looked to snatch a point with a stoppage-time equaliser, but that hope was undone as Kieran Morgan’s late strike sealed a 2-1 win, handing Blues back-to-back away defeats.

Despite Birmingham having more of the ball, QPR managed 16 total shots compared to the visitors’ paltry three.

Roberts assessed the team’s recent performances, admitting that while they have the right ideas and are setting up correctly, their displays away from home have fallen short.

League Premier League Championship Scottish Premiership La Liga Ligue 1 League One Leagues Patrick Roberts has played in

He highlighted that playing on the road is very different from home games and stressed that the team need to improve collectively, with every player contributing.

Roberts pointed towards the importance of earning points in away fixtures, reflecting on his experience in the league where away results can be crucial; he won promotion with Sunderland last season.

When asked about their away form, Roberts told Birmingham City’s in-house media (1:27): “I’m not sure, I think we’ve got the ideas.

“We set up the right way. Just I don’t know. It’s something we need to look at even more, especially away from home.

“You know at home it is a completely different story but you know away from home you can’t play that way away from home and you need points, you need wins.

“I’ve known that in the last few years I’ve played in this league, the away games can be crucial and we’ve got to be much, much better and that’s everyone, me, everyone as a group and we got to stick together.

“We need to go over things and we’ve got a big game at home; you know win that and then we hopefully can kick on.

“Yes, really disappointing and frustrating.”

Blues now host Charlton Athletic at St Andrew’s, with the visitors coming off five consecutive losses.

Nathan Jones has already made clear how Charlton need to get a result at Birmingham.

Birmingham have just one more away fixture before the turn of the year, travelling to Bramall Lane to face Sheffield United on 20th December.