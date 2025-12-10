Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Dundee United defender Krisztian Keresztes has revealed that he knows Rangers‘ weaknesses and has told the Ferencvaros video analyst about them.

The Hungarian league leaders are set to play hosts to Glasgow giants Rangers in what will be both teams’ sixth match of their Europa League league phase campaign.

Ferencvaros have been the surprise package of the league phase, having so far managed three wins and two draws in their five games.

In the process, they have climbed up to sixth in the table and can take a huge step forward in the direction of qualification with a win over Rangers.

For their opponents Rangers, the match will not have much importance as they are almost on the verge of being knocked out.

However, a win can help add to Danny Rohl’s achievements, as he aims to raise Rangers’ levels domestically and in Europe.

Ahead of the match, Rangers’ problems have been increased by a player who has insight into the weaknesses of the Glasgow giants.

Game Date Ferencvaros (A) 11/12 Ludogorets (H) 22/01 FC Porto (A) 29/01 Rangers’ remaining Europa League games

Dundee United’s summer signing, Keresztes, has already played Rangers twice, managing to hold them to draws on both occasions.

Issuing a warning to Rangers, Keresztes revealed that he has shared Rangers’ weaknesses with Ferencvaros’ video analyst.

“I see Rangers’ weaknesses, I told them to Fradi’s video analyst”, Keresztes told Hungary’s National Sports Radio.

“You can get behind them on the wings with fast attackers, at least we managed to do that.

“They may fix these mistakes by Thursday, but that’s all I could help with.

“If they succeeded against Fenerbahce, then the chances against Rangers at home are good too.”

Rangers’ players have shown good progress under Rohl and are yet to be beaten in the league under the former Sheffield Wednesday manager.

