Ex-EFL winger Adrian Clarke has hailed Huddersfield Town star Leo Castledine for his goal against Cardiff City, dubbing it Frank ‘Lampard-esque’.

Huddersfield were relegated from the Championship in the 2023/24 season, after they finished second bottom of the table.

Last year, they finished only tenth with a terrible end-of-season run, and the club hierarchy invested handsomely in the summer transfer window to see the Terriers get their Championship status back, with Lee Grant trusted as boss.

They currently sit eighth in the League One table, two points from the playoff spots, having secured only one point in their last three games.

Castledine, who is on loan from Premier League club Chelsea, has been praised as a brilliant addition, with Clarke pointing him out as the shining light of the team.

At the weekend, in the 3-2 loss against Cardiff, Marcus Harness put in a low corner for Castledine, which was expertly finished by Castledine on the first go from outside of the box, and the former EFL star lauded his technique, comparing him to Blues legend and current Coventry City boss Lampard.

However, Clarke does not see Huddersfield looking like contenders to secure automatic promotion from League One this season, while questioning if they can go up at all.

Club Years Chelsea 2024- Shrewsbury Town (loan) 2024-2025 Huddersfield Town (loan) 2025- Leo Casteldine’s career history

“Just on Castledine, it was a really good corner [against Cardiff], wasn’t it? Harness sort of drilled the corner to the edge of the box, and he [Castledine] hits it first time”, Clarke said on What The EFL (28:55) about the versatile 20-year-old attacker.

“The tekkers [technique] is top, really good from Castledine.

“Bit Lampard-esque, I might suggest, in terms of the way he struck that ball.

“It was really, really impressive.

“He is a shining light in a team that are sort of terribly inconsistent at the moment,

“If Cardiff look like promotion candidates, likely top two material, then Hunddersfield don’t, I am afraid.”

Castledine scored once again on Tuesday night as Huddersfield drew 1-1 at Northampton Town.

Clarke has pointed out Huddersfield’s shortcomings this season, stressing that the Terriers fans expected a lot more from Grant.

The League One side will hope to see Castledine remain their catalyst this term to help them have a real shot of getting back to the Championship next year.