Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Accrington Stanley boss John Doolan has hailed Everton loanee Isaac Heath as a top talent, who he believes is going to get better with every passing day.

The Leeds-born prospect spent time in Leeds United’s academy system, where he caught the attention of Everton.

Back in 2017, the Toffees picked Heath up from the Whites’ youth set-up and he has been impressing at academy level.

In the summer transfer window, Everton renewed his contract for two more years and loaned him out to League Two outfit Accrington Stanley, where he has been showing a high ceiling.

Stanley boss Doolan has hailed Heath as a special player and promised that he will be helping the Everton talent grow with game time and proper nurturing.

Heath has continued to catch Doolan’s eye, along with Burnley’s on-loan duo, Logan Pye and Joe Bauress.

Doolan lauded Heath’s high levels of talent and mentioned that Mansfield Town put on two or three players on the Everton loanee in the FA Cup game at the weekend.

Game Competition Bromley (H) League Two Cambridge United (A) League Two Barrow (H) League Two Accrington Stanley’s next three games

“He’s a top player, but we’ve brought top players to the club”, Doolan told BBC Lancashire when he was asked about Heath.

“We’ve got the lads from Burnley, Logan has had a bit of a hamstring issue and he’s still trying to find his feet in that position in terms of left-back, but he’s a good left-back as we’ve seen in the Under-21s and Joe Bauress is a top player, he’s a top footballer, he showed his qualities when he came on, on Saturday.

“Isaac Heath is just an unbelievable talent.

“To see what teams are doing to him now, doubling up, trebling up.

“They [Mansfield] trebled up on him on Saturday – they had [Deji] Oshilaja, who’s been playing centre-back and central midfield for Burton for years and centre-back for Mansfield recently, ends up playing left-back to stop him.”

Doolan pointed out that Heath is getting goal contributions regularly at Accrington and he is convinced that the Everton loanee is only going to get better.

“He’s scoring goals and assisting.

“He’s a constant threat and he’s only going to get better”, he added.

Heath’s team-mate at Stanley, Paddy Madden, also rates the Everton man highly, as the veteran striker hailed him as a ‘smashing’ player.

The Toffees talent will look to keep his great run of form going for the rest of the campaign to impress his parent club.