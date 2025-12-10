Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Serie A giants AC Milan have made contact with the agents of Liverpool star Alisson over a possible deal to bring the Brazil international to the San Siro in the summer transfer window.

The Rossoneri are set to lose current number 1, Mike Maignan, at the end of the season when his current contract expires and want to replace him with the Liverpool shot-stopper.

Alisson, 33, has a contract with the Reds until the summer of 2027 and has regularly been linked with a move away from Anfield in recent windows, with strong interest arriving from Saudi Arabia.

The Brazil international arrived at Liverpool from Roma in 2018 and has been a permanent fixture between the sticks, helping them win two Premier League titles and a Champions League trophy.

Liverpool signed Giorgi Mamardashvili last summer and he could be viewed as a long term replacement for Alisson.

Now AC Milan are hoping they can snap up Alisson and, according to Sky Sports Switzerland, have already made contact with the goalkeeper’s agents.

It is suggested that Liverpool could well be prepared to do business next summer, despite Alisson being a key member of the side.

Goalkeeper Age Alisson 33 Freddie Woodman 28 Giorgi Mamardashvili 25 Liverpool’s first team goalkeepers

AC Milan want to move quickly on the matter and have recognised next summer as the best time to replace Maignan with another influential goalkeeper.

Alisson has had injury troubles throughout the past two seasons with both Caoimhin Kelleher and summer arrival Mamardashvili deputising for him.

After conceding ten goals in games against Manchester City, Nottingham Forest and PSV Eindhoven, Liverpool have managed to stem their defensive fragilities, with Alisson coming back from his latest injury to replace Mamardashivili between the sticks.

Highly rated Georgia international, Mamardashvili, has experience playing as the number 1 in a high stakes environment as he starred for Georgia in their historic Euro 2024 campaign.

Selling Alisson though would still be a big call on Liverpool’s part given the importance he has had in their successes in recent years.

It is also unclear what level of fee the Reds would want to do business and whether that would be affordable for AC Milan.