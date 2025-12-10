Maurizio Lagana/Getty Images

AC Milan midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who has been linked with Newcastle United, is the subject of interest from two unnamed English clubs, with the player open to a move back to the Premier League.

Loftus-Cheek switched Chelsea blue for the Rossoneri in the summer of 2023 and won the Italian Super Cup last season.

He has made over 80 appearances for AC Milan, scoring eleven goals from his midfield position, but several injuries have disrupted consistency during his time in Italy.

The Chelsea academy graduate has only started four games in Serie A this season, playing fewer than 800 minutes in all competitions, hurting his England squad prospects.

Now, according to Italian journalist Luca Cohen, two unnamed Premier League sides have expressed interest in signing Loftus-Cheek in the approaching January transfer window.

Newcastle United have been linked with an interest in Loftus-Cheek, amid Eddie Howe being advised to increase his midfield options.

Loftus-Cheek would be interested in a return to the Premier League to get more game time and increase his chances to be part of Thomas Tuchel’s England World Cup squad.

Club Years Chelsea 2014-2023 Crystal Palace (loan) 2017-2018 Fulham (loan) 2020-2021 AC Milan 2023- Ruben Loftus-Cheek’s career history

The 29-year old is contracted to AC Milan until the summer of 2027 and the San Siro outfit will listen to any offers they receive for the midfielder.

Loftus-Cheek made his senior debut for England in 2017 and was part of Gareth Southgate’s World Cup squad in 2018.

The AC Milan man received a call-up to Tuchel’s England squad in early October this year, making his return for the Three Lions after a near seven-year absence.

A familiarity with Tuchel due to their time together at Chelsea could favour Loftus-Cheek’s chances for a World Cup spot and Newcastle might just provide him with the correct platform.

Newcastle have been inconsistent this season, especially away from home, with one former top-flight star feeling that Howe’s team selections can be easily anticipated.

Howe has been criticised for not making many changes to his starting eleven, especially his midfield trio of Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali and Joelinton, which has made juggling different competitions more difficult.

AZ Alkmaar star Kees Smit is another midfielder who has been linked with Newcastle, but they face stiff competition from many European giants for the highly-rated youngster’s signature.

Strengthening the squad in January looks set to be a must for Howe’s team as they look for consistency in all competitions and challenge for silverware.