Fixture: Basel vs Aston Villa

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 11th December, 20:00 UK time

Aston Villa travel to St. Jakob-Park for their Europa League clash against Basel, with the Villans hoping to extend their promising run in the tournament and good form overall.

Unai Emery’s men have won four of their five games in the Europa League this season, leaving them third in the table with 12 points and firmly on course for a top eight finish.

They arrive in exceptional form after their dramatic late 2-1 victory over Premier League leaders Arsenal at the weekend and the attention to detail they are showing from set pieces has been widely noted.

Meanwhile, Basel sit narrowly inside the qualification places, positioned 24th in the Europa League standings and held there only by goal difference.

Following a four-game winless run, coach Ludovic Magnin has steadied his side with back-to-back domestic victories, but he is still under big pressure and there are question marks about his job.

Basel expect to be challenging for the Swiss Super League title, however they are seven points off surprise leaders Thun.

Boasting a perfect record at St. Jakob-Park in the Europa League this season, Basel will be eager to secure crucial points against Aston Villa as they aim to strengthen their qualification hopes on home soil.

The previous meeting between the two clubs came in the final of the UEFA Intertoto Cup in 2001, ending in a draw at St. Jakob-Park. The return leg at Villa Park saw the Villans come out on top, securing their place in the UEFA Cup.

Aston Villa will head into the tie confident of history repeating itself, riding a wave of form after seven consecutive wins across all competitions.

Basel, however, could pose a tough challenge at home, having conceded just one goal on their turf this season against European opponents.

Following a 2-1 defeat to Genk in their previous European outing, the Swiss side will be determined to keep Emery’s men at bay and claim points from the visitors to keep their European ambitions alive.

Predicted Lineups

Basel Aston Villa Hitz Bizot Tsunemoto Cash Adjetey Lindelof Daniliuc Torres Schmid Maatsen Soticek Kamara Metinho Onana Leroy McGinn Otele Tielemans Shaqiri Rogers Traore Malen Predicted lineups

Recent Form (league)

Basel: DLDDW

Aston Villa: WWWWW

Key Men

Basel

Xherdan Shaqiri will be central to Basel’s hopes of ending Aston Villa’s seven-game winning streak. The Swiss playmaker has contributed three goals and one assist in the Europa League, along with 14 contributions across domestic competitions, and will need to maintain his clinical touch in front of goal if Basel are to revive their European campaign.

Flavius Daniliuc will be crucial in the backline, having started four Europa League games this season. His ability to disrupt Aston Villa’s attack will be important if Basel are to put the visitors on the back foot.

Aston Villa

Donyell Malen has scored three goals in five Europa League appearances this season and will look to carry on with his European form as he aims to test Basel’s defence.

Morgan Rogers has been in fine form, contributing to four goals in Aston Villa’s last five matches across all competitions. He also has two assists to his name in European competition. Even if he does not add to the scoresheet, his influence in attack could prove decisive in helping Villa edge out a result against Basel.

Goalkeeper Marco Bizot could prove decisive for Aston Villa, having kept clean sheets in his two Europa League appearances against Feyenoord and Bologna. He will need to be at his best in goal to keep Villa secure, tasked with containing threats like Shaqiri and Philip Otele.

Result Competition Basel 1-1 Aston Villa Intertoto Cup Aston Villa 4-1 Basel Intertoto Cup Last meetings

Match Prediction

Despite Aston Villa’s impressive form, their trip to Switzerland will be far from straightforward. St. Jakob-Park promises an electric atmosphere, with the home fans helping to turn it into a near-impenetrable fortress.

Basel have conceded just one goal at home in European competition this season, but Villa’s potent attack, with eight goals in five games, gives them belief they can snatch a hard-fought result.

Fresh from their dramatic comeback against Arsenal, a team topping the Champions League table, Aston Villa will fancy their chances against a Basel side still finding their footing on the path back to winning ways.

Though it will not be an easy task, the Villans have enough confidence and momentum to trouble an already off-balance Basel side.

Inside Futbol Score Prediction

Basel 1-2 Aston Villa

Where To Watch?

Basel vs Aston Villa in the Europa League will be live on TNT Sports 1 for a 20:00 kick-off in the UK.