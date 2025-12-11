Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Fixture: Celtic vs Roma

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 11th December, 20:00 UK time

Celtic welcome Italian giants Roma to Paradise in the Europa League this evening with Wilfried Nancy bidding to make a good second impression after a weekend loss to Hearts.

The Bhoys made a massive call by replacing Martin O’Neill, who had the side firing and making progress, with Nancy, who has only ever managed two clubs in the MLS.

Nancy’s insistence that he is more focused on performance than results also raised eyebrows at a club where winning is everything.

The 48-year-old’s start as Celtic manager could not have been any worse as he lost the match at home against league leaders Hearts. It denied Celtic the opportunity to wipe out the gap between themselves and Derek McInnes’ team.

Now, though, the focus turns towards Europe where they are set to take on Italian giants Roma in their sixth match of the Europa League league phase. The Hoops are already playing catch up having lost two games, but they have also won two to balance it out.

Things are not rosy though, as Roma in no way look a weaker team on paper. Gian Piero Gasperini’s team would have wished to be in a better position but they have still won three of their five games and are placed six places above the Scottish champions.

Roma have already beaten one Scottish team in Celtic’s Glasgow rivals Rangers. While visiting the same city yet again on Thursday, they will take confidence from that result and want to hand Nancy his second defeat in two matches.

The Italian giants head into the game on the back of a 1-0 loss in Serie A to Cagliari, but they still sit fourth in Serie A and have remarkably not drawn a match in their 14 in the league so far.

Nancy would consider it a feather in his cap if he can guide Celtic to a win over Roma, but one former Bhoys star has already outlined that he thinks the club will not back the Frenchman enough to ensure European success.

Predicted Lineups

Celtic Roma Schmeichel Svilar Trusty Mancini Scales Ndicka Tierney Hermoso Yang Celik McGregor Cristante Engels Kone Hatate Wesley Yang Soule Maeda Pellegrini Nygren Dybala Predicted lineups

Recent Form (league)

Celtic: LWWWW

Roma: LLWWL

Key Men

Celtic

Nancy gave his fans an indication about the type of system he is going to play with in Glasgow. The 3-4-2-1 formation will put more pressure on the three defenders at the back, particularly against European opponents.

At the heart of the defence, Liam Scales will have more to handle than he is used to against other domestic opponents. Scales has previously been praised for the job he does in defence for Celtic. James McFadden praised him for his performances against Atalanta in the Champions League last season.

He could be in for yet another memorable night against another Italian team on Thursday.

Another key player for Nancy’s team could be skipper Callum McGregor. The 32-year-old has made name for himself for being an influential presence in crunch games. He could also serve as a link between attack and defence.

More than his contributions in setting up and scoring goals, McGregor could be the one who dominates play and be the engine room of the team.

Roma

Gian Piero Gasperini could start Paulo Dybala as the false nine for the match against Celtic. Though he is yet to get his season going, it can never be too late for such a star player.

The presence of such an accomplished international could play on the nerves of Celtic defenders, forcing them into making mistakes.

Yet another difference maker on the big European night could be the Roma goalkeeper Mile Svilar. The shot-stopper was long marked out as a top talent and was chased by Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United earlier in his career.

The six clean sheets he has managed in the league is proof of what he can do and a clean sheet would also do Roma’s confidence a world of good after suffering narrow defeats in their last two league matches.

Result Competition Roma 2-1 FC Midtjylland Europa League Rangers 0-2 Roma Europa League Roma 1-2 Viktoria Plzen Europa League Last three Roma European results

Match Prediction

While on paper Roma look mightier than Scottish giants Celtic, having shown more promise in Europe, matches are not won on paper. It is decided on the basis of performances on the pitch.

Roma will have better strength in attack, but Nancy will know that there will be no better opportunity than this to show his new fans what he can bring to the plate.

Celtic will try to focus on wing play and try to hit the Italians on the counter attack. If they do manage to score first, it can get the Celtic Park crowd bouncing and making things more hostile for the visitors.

But Gasperini, with all his experience, will also dissect Celtic’s weakness areas and be ready to get the better of the Scottish side.

Inside Futbol Score Prediction

Celtic 2-2 Roma

Where To Watch?

Celtic vs Roma will be shown live across the UK on the TNT Sports 3 and TNT Sports Ultimate channel for a 20:00 UK time kick-off. BBC Sportsound will also have live commentary of the match.