Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Wolves defender Emmanuel Agbadou is being considered Besiktas ‘first candidate’ as they look to sign a centre-back in the January transfer window.

The Ivorian started his youth football back on his home soil with San Pedro, before he moved to Tunisia to play his senior football.

Agbadou played in the Tunisian league and the Belgian second tier before Ligue 1 club Reims picked him up and he had three decent seasons with the French club.

The Premier League club paid a sizeable £16.6m for the 28-year-old central defender back in January and Agbadou played in seven wins for the Old Gold in half a season.

However, the current campaign has been a disaster for the Premier League club, as they are one of the favourites to get relegated.

They have appointed Rob Edwards to save their campaign, but one presenter has claimed that the former Luton Town manager has made a big career mistake.

And now, with the January transfer window inching closer, Agbadou is attracting transfer interest.

Player Gabriel Paulista Wilfred Ndidi Tammy Abraham Cengiz Under Jota Silva Former Premier League players at Besiktas

According to Turkish journalist Mustafa Korkusuz, Turkish giants Besiktas are keen on the Ivorian defender.

It has been suggested that Sergen Yalcin’s side have put the Wolves defender at the top of their transfer wish list as he is their ‘first candidate’ when it comes to signing a new centre-back.

The 28-year-old Ivorian’s contract does not expire until 2029 and despite what has been a dismal season for Wolves, Agbadou has been one of the first-choice names in the backline.

Wolves will soon lose the Ivorian defender late this month, as he will be travelling with the Ivorian national team to the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Old Gold have the worst defensive record in the Premier League, as they have conceded 33 goals in only 15 games.

And a chance to get out of the relegation dogfight next month could be a tempting one for Agbadou.

Wolves may well not want to let go of one of their most important defenders in January and it remains to be seen if the Black Eagles will come in with an offer.

One more Wolves star, in the shape of Fer Lopez, has also been linked with a January move away from the club.