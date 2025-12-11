Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Fixture: Ferencvaros vs Rangers

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 11th December, 17:45 UK time

Ferencvaros will entertain Rangers in a Europa League league phase tie tonight that has more riding on it for the hosts than the visitors.

The Rangers players were able to fend off critics, at least temporarily, after they returned to winning ways against Kilmarnock on Saturday. It was their fifth league win under new manager Danny Rohl, who is yet to lose a single match in the Scottish Premiership. It also allowed them to keep abreast of league leaders Hearts.

The focus, though, shifts now from the league to Europe, where the Glasgow giants are fighting to keep their heads aloft. The Europa League is a competition where Rangers are still winless after five games and were only able to earn their first points of the league phase against Braga last month by virtue of a 1-1 draw.

In front of them now are Hungarian side Ferencvaros, who have come up as the surprise package in the competition this year.

Currently placed sixth in the table, Ferencvaros are yet to lose a game and have toppled teams such as Genk and Red Bull Salzburg on their way. Rangers are going to be new for them but at home against a team that are already reeling under pressure, they will indeed fancy their chances.

Ferencvaros have also been given advice about what Rangers weakness to target by a Dundee United star.

Rangers will have to shrug off all the pressure and play the game believing that they can get the desired result. There is nothing to lose for Rohl’s team, who are most likely to have to let go of their European hopes soon.

With the focus being mainly on the league, the Rangers manager could look to make some adjustments to the team to give his important players some much needed rest during a busy festive period.

That would give some fringe players, who may be playing not to be shown the door in January, an opportunity to impress Rohl and stake their claim.

Predicted Lineups

Ferencvaros Rangers Grof Butland Cisse Tavernier Raemaekers Djiga Szalai Makreckis Fernandez Makreckis Meghoma Zachariassen Raskin Keita Barron Kanichowsky Moore Cadu Aasgaard Varga Gassama Yusuf Chermiti Predicted lineups

Recent Form (league)

Ferencvaros: WWWLW

Rangers: WDDWW

Key Men

Ferencvaros

For the home team, the two most important players are going to be their two strikers. The statistics suggest that Barnabas Varga has been more effective in front of the goal than his striking partner. However, Bamidele Yusuf could help set-up goals for his team-mates.

Together, the duo have six goal contributions between them in the Europa League league phase. Vargas also has ten goals to his name in the league and has been pivotal to Ferencvaros being on top of the Hungarian league table.

If they get going, it could be a tough night to negotiate for the visitors, who have been somewhat shaky in defence this season.

Rangers

Rohl will know that the success of his team will depend on their ability to prevent the home team from scoring goals. The Hungarian team have made name for themselves for being more effective in the second halves of their games. If Rangers do score first, the focus will be on their defenders to prevent the home team from scoring.

Nasser Djiga was guilty of having committed the mistake that led to Braga’s goal in their last Europa League match. In fact, it was his mistake that cost Rangers three points in that match in November, drawing criticism from former Ger Andy Halliday, who felt that there was a lapse of concentration. He must improve if he plays tonight.

Another player that could be influential on the night is skipper James Tavernier. He will have dual responsibility – first to stop the Ferencvaros attackers to break in from the wings and then do a similar job himself and bring all his experience to the plate to help Rangers capitalise.

Result Competition Fenerbahce 1-1 Ferencvaros Europa League Ferencvaros 3-1 Ludogorets Europa League Red Bull Salzburg 2-3 Ferencvaros Europa League Last three Ferencvaros European results

Match Prediction

Despite the heroics of Rangers of late, Ferencvaros could prove to be too good for Rohl’s team on home soil.

The Hungarian team’s form is not just a fluke as they have maintained that across competitions. They have an experienced customer in the form of Robbie Keane in charge of the team, who Richard Keys had tipped to be the perfect man for the manager’s role at Celtic.

Keane has enhanced his reputation as a manager and will want to show what Rangers’ rivals missed out on when they decided not to go for him.

Rangers, on the other hand, can do themselves justice by preventing the home team from scoring or even if they do, making sure they are one step ahead of them.

Inside Futbol Score Prediction

Ferencvaros 2-1 Rangers

Where To Watch?

Ferencvaros vs Rangers will be shown live across the UK on the TNT Sports 4 channel for a 17:45 kick-off. BBC Sportsound will also have live commentary of the match.