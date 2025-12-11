Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Rangers out-on-loan youngster Calum Adamson has revealed that he is picking up invaluable advice from Calum Gallagher during his loan spell at Alloa Athletic as he bids to win another contract at the Gers.

Adamson joined Alloa Athletic on loan from Rangers during the summer and is now enjoying a spell in League One as part of a co-operation agreement between the two clubs.

The 18-year-old has since played eleven matches for the side, already contributing a goal and an assist, as he continues his development through exposure to senior football with the Wasps.

Gallagher, another product of the Rangers youth system, is part of the Alloa Athletic squad and made his senior debut for the Gers in 2014, while even netting a goal at Ibrox in a Scottish League One match against Dunfermline Athletic.

Adamson reflected on the value of playing regular football at Alloa and the impact it has had on his development, with the Rangers talent sure the loan was a good idea.

He also noted the support he has received from Gallagher, who has first-hand experience of breaking into the Rangers first team and has taken time to offer him guidance during his loan spell.

The Rangers talent revealed Gallagher pulled him aside to give him tips about making it in the game.

Adamson told Rangers’ official site: “It’s class to be playing every week, and I want to keep pushing on.

“Calum Gallagher is also at Alloa, and he knows what it’s like to play for the Rangers first-team.

“He did that early in his career, and he has pulled me aside for a few conversations and given me good advice.

“I’m learning every day, and I want to keep playing well for Alloa, then come back to Rangers and hopefully get involved with the first-team.

“I feel as if I’m in a good spot right now, and I’m really enjoying my football.”

The Scottish midfielder noted that his aim is to return to Rangers ready to compete for a first-team role, stressing that he wants to keep improving and position himself to earn a new contract with the club.

“You need to do everything you can to progress, and I don’t want to have any regrets and think I could have done this or that.

“So, I will just keep working hard, and hopefully things will work out.

“I want to earn a new contract here and keep pushing.”

Adamson is perhaps already on first-team manager Danny Rohl’s radar, having earned a place on the bench for Rangers’ Europa League clash with Braga at Ibrox on 28th November.

Although he did not feature in the 1-1 draw, being trusted with a place in the senior squad could suggest he is moving in the right direction.