Fixture: Ferencvaros vs Rangers

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 17:45 UK time

Danny Rohl has selected his Rangers lineup to take on Hungarian outfit Ferencvaros in the Europa League this evening – match preview here.

Rangers are effectively playing for pride in the Europa League league phase now, but there is also a psychological element.

Rohl will not want Rangers to lose, in whatever competition, and Rangers could build some confidence with a good end to their Europa League campaign.

They face a Ferencvaros side though who have been superb domestically and solid in Europe so far this season and are eyeing progression into the knockout rounds.

The Hungarians have won their last three games on the spin, while their last Europa League outing saw Fenerbahce held to a draw in Turkey.

Ferencvaros are currently in the top eight in the Europa League league phase and have been given information about Rangers’ weaknesses by a Dundee United player.

Rangers are 33rd in the Europa League table, having picked up just a single point from their five matches so far.

Jack Butland is in goal this evening in Rangers lineup vs Ferencvaros, while at the back to keep the door shut, Rohl picks James Tavernier, Nasser Djiga, Emmanuel Fernandez and Jayden Meghoma.

In the engine room, Rangers’ boss deploys Max Aarons, Nicolas Raskin and Connor Barron, while Danilo and Djeidi Gassama support Bojan Miovski in the final third.

Rohl may well need to shake up Rangers lineup vs Ferencvaros during the course of the 90 minutes dependent upon how the game develops and his options off the bench are Youssef Chermiti and Mikey Moore.

Rangers Lineup vs Ferencvaros

Butland, Tavernier, Djiga, Fernandez, Meghoma, Aarons, Raskin, Barron, Danilo, Gassama, Miovski

Substitutes: Kelly, Sterling, Stewart, Adamson, Curtis, Cameron, Moore, Aasgaard, Chermiti