Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has insisted that he never doubted Everton star Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s ability as a player.

The Toffees paid a hefty £29m for the Nottingham-born midfield star, after his one season at Stamford Bridge, as they looked to back David Moyes.

He learned his trade at Leicester City and played 129 times for the Foxes before Chelsea signed him, but he was a bit-part player under Maresca.

The English midfield star featured mostly in the Conference League and was able to clock only 258 minutes all season.

Everton decided to take him out of the Blues, and he has been one of the standout players under Moyes, contributing to seven goals directly in the league.

An Everton legend recently termed Dewsbury-Hall an ‘incredible buy’.

Chelsea boss, Maresca, stressed that Dewsbury-Hall had a good season at Stamford Bridge, even though he did not play a lot.

The Italian boss claimed that he knew that Dewsbury-Hall would show his class once he is able to play on a regular basis.

Club Leicester City Blackpool Luton Town Chelsea Everton Clubs Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has played for

Maresca insisted that he is happy to see him doing well, stressing that he was always aware of the midfielder’s quality.

“I didn’t have any doubt about Kiernan”, the Chelsea manager told a press conference about the Toffees star.

“I know that the more he’s going to play, he’s going to be better, but again, with us, he was good all season, working hard.

“The time that he played, he was doing well.

“But yes, we also have good players, so the competition was a big competition for him.

“I have no doubt that in the moment that he was able to play more games.

“He was doing well.”

Even though Moyes initially used the 27-year-old as an attacking midfielder, in the last two games, he has excelled in a much deeper role.

Dewsbury-Hall will be looking to run the engine room against his former team on Saturday, with Chelsea currently struggling to win games.