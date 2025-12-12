Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Rangers boss Danny Rohl is convinced that defenders Emmanuel Fernandez and Nasser Djiga took some steps forward despite the Gers’ defeat against Ferencvaros in the Europa League.

Rohl’s side lost 2-1 against the Hungarian club on Thursday evening, making it five defeats out of six games in the European competition, with just a point on the board.

The Scottish giants lie in 33rd place in a 36 team league and look set to be knocked out of the competition.

The Rangers boss was disappointed with a few mistakes made by his players at Ferencvaros, admitting the manner of goals conceded was hard to take, but was quick to move the focus on to the upcoming games in the Scottish Premiership.

He refused to blame his two central defenders, Fernandez and Djiga for their judgement errors in the conceding of the two goals.

Rohl instead, sees steps forward for them and pointed out his side’s lack of game management as something to learn from.

“I am angry about two or three mistakes, this is hard to take. From tomorrow we have to focus on big games in the league”, Rohl was quoted as saying by the BBC.

Result Rangers 0-1 Genk Sturm Graz 2-1 Rangers Brann 3-0 Rangers Rangers 0-2 Roma Rangers 1-1 Braga Ferencvaros 2-1 Rangers Rangers’ Europa League results

“What happens in the next two games is not a topic for me today. We will see what happens in this competition.

“All in all, Manny [Fernandez] and Nasser, I see big steps forward. I am more angry about how we have our position for the long ball.

“I will never blame one player for one action.

“We have to be angry today.

“A big topic was game management and today in two, three moments, it was not right. This is what we have to learn.”

Rohl further revealed that striker Bojan Miovski got a kick, which led to his substitution, but it could be something more serious as well.

“Bojan got a kick, but it could be a bit more.”

Djiga, on loan from Wolves for the season, was slammed previously by former Gers star Andy Halliday for his performance against Braga.

Rohl was appointed as the new boss after Russell Martin’s departure from the Ibrox after just 17 games in charge.

The 36-year-old’s appointment has seen improvement in the Gers’ form domestically, but the poor results in Europa League remain a cause of concern.

One former Gers striker however, wants the Rangers board to give the German at least two transfer windows to reshape the squad, calling him a good manager.

Rangers will now turn their attention to crucial games in the Scottish Premiership, with a home match against Hibernian on Monday evening.