Charlton Athletic boss Nathan Jones believes that Birmingham City are a well-coached side who have shown decent form and will pose a different kind of test.

The Addicks, who are in desperate need of a result, as Jones has admitted, are set to visit Birmingham City on Saturday in the Championship.

They have lost their last five games and now have to try to end that run at Birmingham, who have lost just once at St Andrew’s in the league this term.

Assessing their opponents at the weekend, the Charlton boss insisted that Birmingham are a well-coached team, who like any other side from the Championship, have gone through ups and downs.

Jones admits Birmingham are capable of scoring goals and are in decent form at the moment.

Giving an assessment of Blues Jones told Charlton’s media (4.09): “They [Birmingham] are a very good side.

“They are well coached and they have like everyone in the Championship, pretty much, you know, you have ups and you have good games, you have down games.

Result Competition Birmingham City 1-0 Charlton Athletic League One Charlton Athletic 1-0 Birmingham City League One Charlton Athletic 0-1 Birmingham City EFL Cup Last three Charlton-Birmingham meetings

“They have won games, they have scored goals. They had a spell where they scored two, three,

four goals.

“So, they are in decent form, but it is the Championship and every game is different, poses a different test.”

From his previous experience against Birmingham, Jones knows that meetings between the two sides can be tough games.

“We learnt from them [the last games we played against Birmingham]. They were very tight games.

“The two league games were 1-0 each for the home team; the margin was very small. There was very little in either game.

“We felt that at home we were really good and could have probably won some more.

“We had some really glorious chances.

“They probably had more possession in the away game, took an error from us for them to score.

“But they were tight games and there are respect levels for us to them.

“But is another Championship game that we are looking forward to.”

It now remains to be seen whether Charlton have got what it takes to hand Birmingham their second defeat of the the season at St Andrew’s

Despite Charlton being in poor form, Jones has been backed to turn things around at the Valley soon.