Wolves technical director Matt Jackson is of the view that the club has been revitalised under manager Rob Edwards and he expressed confidence that the Old Gold will start delivering positive results under him.

The Molineux outfit have just two points to their name, and a tremendously difficult start to the campaign has now extended to 15 matches without a win in the Premier League, leaving the club 13 points off safety.

Edwards, who arrived on 12th November as Wolves’ third manager in less than 12 months, has been in charge for four games and is yet to register a win.

The Welshman joined Wolves from Middlesbrough last month, having steered the Championship side to second in the table and laid the foundations for a strong second-half push.

Edwards’ decision was recently dubbed a ‘massive career mistake’ by one presenter.

The Old Gold welcomed Manchester United to Molineux on Monday, and while they showed plenty of effort, the hosts were outclassed as the visitors cruised to a 4-1 victory.

Wolves felt similarly hard done by in their clash with Aston Villa at Villa Park, as Boubacar Kamara’s moment of brilliance snatched all three points for the hosts and extended Wolves’ winless run.

Despite the results, Jackson has backed Edwards, highlighting his experience in managing clubs through difficult periods.

Manager Reign Paul Lambert 2016-2017 Nuno Espirito Santo 2017-2021 Bruno Lage 2021-2022 Julen Lopetegui 2022-2023 Gary O’Neil 2023-2024 Vitor Pereira 2024-2025 Rob Edwards 2025- Recent Wolves managers

He pointed to Edwards’ time at Middlesbrough earlier this season, where he delivered results and raised hopes of a return to the top flight, while also noting his experience in guiding a team following relegation during his spell at Luton Town.

Jackson acknowledged that Wolves have yet to win since the Welshman’s arrival, but stressed that the team have already shown clear signs of change, highlighting improvements in their setup and training intensity, and expressing confidence that the adjustments will eventually yield positive results.

He also reaffirmed his trust in Edwards’ commitment to the role, stating there is no indication the manager lacks the desire or determination to lead the team.

Jackson was quoted as saying by the Express & Star: “He was proving that at Middlesbrough, he got Luton up and he’s understood the transition of a club going down in challenging circumstances because we’re very aware of what’s happened to Luton since their relegation and he’s learned from that.

“We haven’t won a game since he’s come in but we have been different in all aspects.

“The way they’ve been set up, attention to detail, the intensity they’re training and in time we have absolute confidence that will translate to results.

“The only reason I couldn’t see him being in charge, is if he comes to us and says he has no appetite for this any more but that’s not the man I’m seeing.”

Wolves face two crucial games before Christmas, starting with a trip to top-of-the-table Arsenal at the Emirates on Saturday, before returning home to Molineux to take on Brentford on 20th December.

The Welsh tactician must find a way to turn promising displays into points if he is to halt the winless streak and steer clear of unwanted history.

Failing to pick up results could see Wolves on track to equal Derby County’s unwanted Premier League record from 2007/08, when the Rams finished the season with just eleven points.

How Wolves have operated in recent seasons has been compared to Watford, with player change and declining results.