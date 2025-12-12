Jack Thomas/Getty Images

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has revealed that he is ‘not confident at all’ about Lukas Nmecha, who he made it clear will not be available against Brentford, and he is looking to have him for the Crystal Palace game.

The Hamburg-born striker began his youth career with Premier League side Manchester City, and developed as a player with the Cityzens.

The German forward played only three times for Manchester City and had four seasons at Wolfsburg, but constantly suffered from injuries.

Nmecha made a brilliant initial impression at the Bundesliga club, which saw him play seven times for the Germany senior team and he left Die Wolfe in the summer following his contract expiry.

Wolfsburg did offer Nmecha a new deal, but it took into account his injury history.

Leeds picked him up on a free transfer in the summer, agreeing a two-year contract following their promotion to the Premier League this season.

The German started slowly at Elland Road, but has scored three goals in the last four games, with the Whites also showing signs of their fight to stay in the Premier League.

Farke, though, will need to cope without Nmecha, at least for the Brentford game, as the 49-year-old has revealed that the 26-year-old forward is not available against the Bees.

Season Position 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, play-off runners-up) 2022–23 19th (Premier League, relegated) 2021–22 17th (Premier League) 2020–21 9th (Premier League) Leeds United's recent league finishes

He explained that the German is working with rehabilitation coaches, stressing that Leeds are aiming to have Nmecha available on 20th December, against Crystal Palace.

“Not confident at all, he will also miss the game, he is still a bit symptomatic”, Farke told a press conference (13:01) when he was asked about Nmecha’s availability for Sunday.

“We also had a re-scan, and it is not completely healed, and he is definitely out for this game.

“The first step will be for him to return to team training.

“Obviously, I want him back as soon as possible, hopefully for the Crystal Palace game.

“Yes, each day matters, and we decided from game to game, so the first step for him to get back to team training, he is not back to team training yet.

“He is doing individual work with our rehab coaches, so he has no chance to be involved this weekend.”

Leeds have only recently found their forwards, Nmecha and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, on song, and they will have a difficult task this weekend against a well-organised Brentford side.

The Whites played Noah Okafor to support Calvert-Lewin in their last outing, given Nmecha’s absence.