Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Wolves boss Rob Edwards has made it clear that his team need reinforcements in January and has revealed that hard work is being done to bring some new players in.

Edwards was appointed Wolves manager in mid-November, returning to the club where he started his coaching career, replacing Vitor Pereira.

He joined the Molineux club from Championship side Middlesbrough, where he was appointed at the start of the season and had them second in the table before leaving.

With Wolves in disarray at bottom of the Premier League table and Boro flying in the second-tier, Edwards was advised not to take the job by one former EFL star.

The 42-year-old however, returned to Molineux, where he made 100 appearances as a player, but the homecoming has not gone to plan for Edwards as Wolves are yet to register a point under his leadership.

Wolves are bottom of the league, without a single win and one former Premier League star has remarked that the Old Gold players look completely shattered and devoid of confidence.

After the 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa, one former striker claimed that the Wolves squad lacks strength in depth to get out of their horrible run of form.

Season Position 2024–25 16th 2023–24 14th 2022–23 13th 2021–22 10th 2020–21 13th Wolverhampton Wanderers’ last five league finishes

With January window approaching, boss Edwards was asked about the club’s plans to change the squad and he revealed that hard work is being done to improve the team in a number of areas.

Edwards admitted that there is need for Wolves to freshen things up with both ins and outs, with it obvious his side do need some help.

“It’s clear we do need some help. There will be a number of areas that we need to try and improve in”, Edwards said during a pre-match press conference (6:03).

“There’s a lot of hard work that is going on. I haven’t been involved in too many conversations over this last week – I’ve been trying to concentrate on the football and doing our job.

“But yes, we want to see…we need to try and freshen things up in January and that will probably be both ways.”

Edwards will not only want to bring in quality players, but will also want to keep hold of his established first-team stars.

He could struggle to do so with defender Emmanuel Agbadou being of interest to a Turkish Super Lig club.

It remains to be seen if Edwards is able to rally his troops to avoid relegation, which would be some achievement considering Wolves are on track to accumulate just five points in 38 games at their current rate.

Wolves last won a game in the Premier League eight months ago and it could get worse before it gets better as they travel to league leaders Arsenal on Saturday.