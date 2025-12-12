Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images

Everton out-on-loan midfielder Harrison Armstrong has stressed that being monitored by his parent club at Preston North End adds extra pressure, which is something that drives him to do better.

During the summer transfer window, the England Under-19 international joined Preston on loan from Everton until the end of the 2025/26 campaign.

Since arriving at Preston, Armstrong has been a regular in the Championship, featuring in 13 matches under Paul Heckingbottom and contributing a goal and an assist, consistently attracting attention with his performances.

The 18-year-old has become a key figure in the Lilywhites’ strong campaign, helping Preston amass 32 points and climb to fifth in the Championship table.

With the Africa Cup of Nations approaching, Everton will be without Idrissa Gueye and Iliman Ndiaye as they depart on international duty, putting the squad’s depth to the test.

Consequently, boss David Moyes has admitted they could consider recalling loanee Armstrong when the January transfer window opens if the situation requires.

The midfielder admits he does feel the responsibility of performing on loan at Preston while remaining under the watch of his parent club.

Season Position (Premier League) 2024–25 13th 2023–24 15th 2022–23 17th 2021–22 16th 2020–21 10th Everton’s last five league finishes

He explained that staying involved with both teams is an important part of his development and that knowing he is being monitored brings added pressure.

However, the Toffees midfielder admitted that he views that pressure positively, believing it motivates him and supports his progression.

Asked about the attention shown toward him by both clubs, including Moyes, Armstrong told Preston’s in-house media: “Yes, well I think it definitely is an important part of it.

“I think feeling involved in both clubs, obviously I’m focused on the task of what I do here, but obviously to know that I’m being watched and being monitored and I’ve got more people who have got my best interests at heart, it’s definitely important.

“It can feel like a bit of pressure at times, but it’s only pressure that’s going to push me forward and hopefully improve me.”

The 18-year-old will be hoping to keep his spot in the starting lineup on Saturday under Heckingbottom when the Deepdale outfit travel to Oxford United, looking to steer the Lilywhites back to winning ways after consecutive draws.

If Armstrong maintains his form, the coming months could prove pivotal in shaping his pathway to Premier League action with Everton next season.