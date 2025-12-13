Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Fixture: Arsenal vs Wolves

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 13th December, 20:00 UK time

Arsenal host Wolves at the Emirates this evening in a top-of-the-table and bottom-of-the-table Premier League clash, with both teams going into a must-win fixture, but for very different reasons.

Wolves are having a nightmare domestic campaign, as they are still winless even after 15 games deep in the Premier League. Vitor Pereria, who had a successful second half of the last campaign, following Gary O’Neil’s sacking, was relieved of his duties on 2nd November.

The Wolves hierarchy appointed former Luton Town boss Rob Edwards, who was having a fine campaign with Championship side Middlesbrough, to avoid the drop from the top flight. Still, the Englishman has not been able to show any promise yet.

The Old Gold have the worst defensive record in the league this term, paired with the worst attack. They sit 20th with two draws and 13 defeats, 13 points off safety. Edwards’ decision to join Wolves has been dubbed a huge mistake already, and so far, with the results he has delivered, things are looking bleak for them.

On Monday night, they faced an inconsistent Manchester United at home and were smashed 4-1 by the Red Devils. One former Premier League star has claimed that he sees the shades of Watford 2021/22 in Wolves; the Hornets were relegated without a fuss in that campaign.

Things only get complicated for Edwards’ men as the Old Gold visit the league leaders this evening. Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are currently only two points clear of second-placed Manchester City, after they took only four points in their last three league games. Former Gunners boss Unai Emery handed Arsenal an agonising last-minute 2-1 loss at Villa Park at the weekend.

The north London giants have finished second in the league three times in a row, extending their league title drought to 21 long years. Arsenal are one of the favourites to win the Premier League title again, but their recent league form has shown their vulnerability, as Pep Guardiola’s Cityzens are breathing down their neck.

Arteta and Arsenal will be desperate to get back to winning ways, facing the relegation favourites at home. However, Arsenal have some crucial defensive injuries as Gabriel, Cristhian Mosquera, and William Saliba are out injured, which saw them play Christian Norgaard against Club Brugge on Wednesday. On top of that, Arsenal will not have their star left-back Riccardo Calafaiori available due to a suspension.

Even though Wolves have scored only eight Premier League goals in 15 games, they will look to capitalise on Arsenal’s injury crisis in the backline. However, the Old Gold’s recent form against the Gunners will not fill the Molineux outfit with much confidence.

Wolves have not won against the north London giants since their 2-1 win at home back in 2021. Arsenal have been victorious in all of their last eight matches against Wolves. And despite their stuttering recent form, Arsenal will host the Old Gold with confidence at their home turf.

Predicted Lineups

Wolves Arsenal Johnstone Raya Agbadou White Krejci Timber T Gomes Hincapie Tchatchoua Lewis-Skelly Andre Rice J Gomes Odegaard Wolfe Eze Arias Martinelli Strand Larsen Gyokeres Fer Lopez Saka Predicted lineups

Recent Form (league)

Arsenal: LWDWD

Wolves: LLLLL

Key Men

Arsenal

Arsenal’s superstar winger, Bukayo Saka, is always a massive danger with his ability to score and provide out of nothing. The England international has four Premier League goals so far, and Wolves will look to find a way to stop the Gunners forward.

Declan Rice has been one of the best midfielders in the league following his £100m signing from West Ham United two years ago. And his undeniable effect in attack and defensively makes him a handful against any opponents.

Summer arrival Piero Hincapie is the only recognised fit centre-back in the squad and his performance is going to be key for the Gunners. His pace and aggressive style of defending could be a tough ask for the Wolves’ attack to break through at the Emirates.

Wolves

In an awful season, it is difficult to find standout players at Wolves, but Norway striker Jorgen Strand Larsen remains a danger man, despite his one league goal so far. Newcastle United were keen on signing the strong Norwegian following his 14 goals last season, but Wolves were able to keep hold of him.

Summer signing Ladislav Krejci has shown his versatility playing as a midfielder and as a centre-back so far, while also scoring a goal against Leeds United back in September. Edwards will hope to see him come with a moment of quality against the Gunners.

Result Competition Wolves 0-1 Arsenal Premier League Arsenal 2-0 Wolves Premier League Wolves 0-2 Arsenal Premier League Last three meetings

Match Prediction

Arsenal are currently on their worst run of form in the season so far, as they have won only two of their last five league games. And the Old Gold could not have asked to face them at a better time, even though the Molineux club will need to be at their very best to get a result at the Emirates.

Edwards will be sure to put on a low block against Arsenal away from home and the Gunners have shown that they are not the most comfortable playing against teams who defend deep. Arteta will want to play an expansive brand of football, but it could become a cagey game with both teams desperate for a win.

The Gunners are extremely efficient from their set pieces and Gabriel’s injury is going to give Wolves some confidence, as the Brazilian centre-back is a massive aerial threat. Arsenal have also shown their vulnerability in defending set-piece situations in Gabriel’s absence.

However, the north London giants still should have more than enough quality to beat a massively struggling Wolves side, who are yet to find their feet going into the festive season.

The Old Gold have shown no signs of doing well so far, and unless something extraordinary happens, it is very hard to see them leaving the Emirates with anything but a loss at the hands of the league leaders.

Inside Futbol Score Prediction

Arsenal 3-0 Wolves

Where To Watch?

Arsenal vs Wolves will be shown live across the UK on the TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate channel for a 20:00 UK time kick-off.