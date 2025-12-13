Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Everton boss David Moyes believes that Thierno Barry’s mood has changed greatly since scoring his first goal for the club and he now looks more comfortable in a lot of situations and actions.

It has not been a smooth transition for the summer signing from Villarreal, who has found his debut goal for the Toffees hard to come by.

However, the moment finally arrived when he found the back of the net in the 57th minute of the 3-0 win against Nottingham Forest last weekend.

Club legend Andy Gray predicted the 23-year-old will now go on a goalscoring run after the first goal.

Moyes echoed a similar sentiment, giving further insight into the change he has seen in the mentality of the player since the goal.

The veteran Scottish manager also took time to reveal that he had been sensing the shift for quite a while.

“I think his [Barry] mood has changed greatly. But I had sensed it for a little while”, Moyes said at a press conference (18.58).

Season Position (Premier League) 2024–25 13th 2023–24 15th 2022–23 17th 2021–22 16th 2020–21 10th Everton’s last five league finishes

“I think he is settling in, he is training better, he is looking a lot more comfortable in a lot of situations, and lot of actions he is involved in.

“So, I was pleased that he got the goal because, not probably, but you will be judged as a number nine, probably, by the goals you get and what you do.

“But he has shown that he is good team player. He is certainly beginning to look a lot more settled.

“He is speaking a bit more than he did before.

“I don’t know if he was getting more confidence with his English or just generally getting more confident.

“But the goal has hugely made a difference by the looks of it as well.”

Everton spent a fee of around €32.5m plus a further €5.5m in add-ons to sign Barry from the Spanish outfit the summer.

Villarreal also managed to include a sell-on clause in the deal.

It now remains to be seen whether there are more goals to follow when Barry takes to the pitch against Chelsea this afternoon.