Leeds United boss Daniel Farke is of the opinion that Dominic Calvert-Lewin is capable of getting into England’s 2026 World Cup if he keeps performing in the months to come.

The Whites managed to convince former Everton star Calvert-Lewin to join them in the summer despite Sunderland making him a lucrative offer which he rejected.

Calvert-Lewin has impressed Farke with his leadership qualities in the dressing room and former Leeds star Nigel Martyn is convinced that the 28-year-old is showing his love for the club.

After a slow start to the season, Calvert-Lewin has picked up his form and scored in three games in a row against Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool.

Results have lifted the striker, who recently revealed that he can feel a buzz at the club after recent positive results.

His recent form has made him a topic of discussion regarding whether he can be Harry Kane’s backup in the England 2026 World Cup squad.

Farke thinks that only Thomas Tuchel can answer whether he is considering the Leeds forward, but stressed that Calvert-Lewin, who has featured eleven times for his nation, has already proven himself at international level.

The German, however, thinks that delivering for the Whites in a few weeks is not enough; he stressed that Calvert-Lewin will need to prove himself with his performances throughout the season.

When asked whether he thinks motivation to get into the England squad could drive the Leeds star to perform well for the rest of the season, Farke said at a press conference: “It is not a topic for me, a question for Thomas.

“If he would ask me, I would give him my honest opinion and what I think about Dominic.

“You all know how much I trust him, how much I value him.

“He has done it before; he has eleven caps for England and also his goal record is also quite good.

“For him it is just important that he stays fit and he stays confident and in good rhythm and then this question will take care of itself.

“It always depends on how you deliver and a few good weeks are not enough.

“What he is capable of he has proven in the past, but if he can prove it also during this season over more weeks and over months, there is no limit and everything is possible.”

Calvert-Lewin represented England at the 2021 European Championship, where he made his last appearance for the national team against Ukraine, coming off the bench.

The striker will be trying to force his way into the England squad for the March international break as if he misses out then his chances may be all but gone.