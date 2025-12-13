Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Fixture: Chelsea vs Everton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

David Moyes has picked his Everton lineup to lock horns with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League this afternoon.

Moyes saw his Everton team beat Nottingham Forest 3-0 last time out, making it back to back wins in the Premier League and four wins in the last five games.

Thierno Barry grabbed his first goal against the Tricky Trees and Moyes admitted he has seen a change of mood in the striker as a result.

Now Chelsea away awaits and the clash could well be a real test of how real Everton’s European ambitions are this season.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has been excelling for Everton this season since arriving from Chelsea and that has been no surprise to Blues boss Enzo Maresca.

Everton are boosted by Idrissa Gueye and Tim Iroegbunam both returning from suspension, but Merlin Rohl and Jarrad Branthwaite remain unavailable due to injury, as is Seamus Coleman.

Chelsea have stuttered in recent games and are now without a win in their last four across all competitions, raising the pressure to get three points today.

The last meeting between the two teams, also at Stamford Bridge, saw Chelsea run out 1-0 winners.

Moyes has Jordan Pickford in goal in his Everton lineup vs Chelsea, while in defence the Toffees go with Jake O’Brien, James Tarkowski, Michael Keane and Vitaliy Mykolenko.

Midfield is likely to be a key battleground at Stamford Bridge and Everton field Idrissa Gueye, James Garner and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, while in the attacking third Jack Grealish and Iliman Ndiaye support Thierno Barry.

Moyes can shake up his Everton lineup vs Chelsea if needed by using his substitutes and his options today include Beto and Tyler Dibling.

Everton Lineup vs Chelsea

Pickford, O’Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko, Gueye, Garner, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye, Grealish, Barry

Substitutes: Travers, Patterson, McNeil, Beto, Alcaraz, Dibling, Aznou, Campbell, Iroegbunam