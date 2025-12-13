Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Former Celtic star Joe Hart is of the view that Bhoys new boss Wilfried Nancy might not have the full understanding of the magnitude of the job he has taken in hand.

Nancy took over the Celtic job from club legend Martin O’Neill after the experienced boss managed to steady the ship following the departure of Brendan Rodgers.

The Frenchman quickly declared himself to be well aware what is expected of him at Celtic.

Celtic suffered a 2-1 defeat against Scottish Premiership title rivals Hearts in Nancy’s first game in charge and on Thursday in the Europa League received a 3-0 thrashing at the hands of Roma.

Following the defeat, Nancy became the first Celtic manager in their history to lose each of his first two games in charge and now a big test awaits his team at the weekend, where they will face St Mirren in the Scottish League Cup final.

The former Columbus Crew manager is playing with a back three, which is different from Rodgers and O’Neill, and Hart admits it takes time for a manager to get his squad to adapt to his style and formation.

But the former Celtic goalkeeper stressed that Nancy needs to learn quickly how to make the team win games.

He thinks that Nancy may not have the full comprehension of the situation he has walked into by accepting the Celtic job and he stressed that the game against St. Mirren is going to be huge for him.

Season Position 2024–25 1st (Champions) 2023–24 1st (Champions) 2022–23 1st (Champions) 2021–22 1st (Champions) 2020–21 2nd (Runners‑up) Celtic’s last five league finishes

“It is not easy for a new manager and a new system, but it is not rocket science”, Hart was quoted as saying by the BBC.

He added: “[Nancy’s] got to learn quick.

“Sunday is huge now.

“I don’t know if he knows what he’s walked into.”

After the defeat against Roma, Celtic now sit 24th in the Europa League table with seven points from six games and their remaining two games will be against Bologna and Utrecht.

More pressing for Nancy than the European situation is now guiding Celtic to success against St Mirren and the Bhoys do start as big favourites to win the game.