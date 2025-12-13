Richard Keys believes Everton boss David Moyes will be scratching his head at how his side came away from playing Chelsea at Stamford Bridge empty handed, but suggests the Toffees had a familiar issue.

Moyes took his Everton side south to the capital on a superb run in the Premier League with four wins across the last five games.

They fell behind to a 21st minute Cole Palmer goal, while when Malo Gusto added a second just before the half time whistle it was a mountain to climb for the Toffees.

No goals in the second half meant it ended 2-0 to Chelsea, who returned to winning ways, while Everton suffered their sixth league defeat of the season.

Keys believes Everton were superb at Stamford Bridge for long periods and Moyes will wonder why his side got nothing from the game.

However, the veteran broadcaster pointed the finger at an all too often Everton problem, with the failure to put the ball in the back of the net.

“David Moyes will be scratching his head and wondering how because Everton were really good for large portions of that game”, Keys said on beIN SPORTS 1 (13th December, 17:00).

Game Date Arsenal (H) 20/12 Burnley (A) 27/12 Nottingham Forest (A) 30/12 Everton’s remaining December games

“But same problem week in, week out, couldn’t score.”

Striker Thierno Barry scored his first Everton goal last weekend in the win over Nottingham Forest and Moyes explained before the Chelsea game that he felt the player’s confidence had been boosted.

One Everton legend backed Barry to go on a goalscoring run after his goal, but the striker drew a blank at Stamford Bridge and was replaced in the 68th minute by Beto.

Everton are due to return to home comforts next time out, however the task is a tough one as Arsenal are set to visit the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Moyes is expected to do business in the January transfer window, which is now quickly approaching and Everton are looking to bring in a specialist right-back.