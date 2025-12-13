Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Coventry City will run into trouble at some point in the Championship, with promotion far from done and dusted, Richard Keys believes.

Frank Lampard’s men edged out Bristol City 1-0 on Saturday to maintain a five-point lead at the top of the Championship table.

Coventry are a substantial 12 points clear of third placed Preston North End, something which has led to some feeling the Sky Blues are red hot favourites to book a spot in the Premier League.

There have been concerns over a lack of squad depth, but with the January transfer window opening soon, Coventry will be able to bring in reinforcements.

The Sky Blues hit a bump in the road with defeat at Ipswich Town and a draw with Preston North End, but a club legend quickly insisted their momentum had not been stopped and the Bristol City game provided an return to winning ways.

Veteran broadcaster Keys, famously a Coventry fan, is not getting carried away though and is wary about the months to come.

He feels sure Coventry will hit trouble at some point, while he has also noted an improvement from the sides relegated from the Premier League last term, who are boosted by parachute payments.

Game Date Southampton (A) 20/12 Swansea City (H) 26/12 Ipswich Town (H) 29/12 Coventry City’s next three Championship games

“Not at all. Anybody that thinks that Coventry are up should think again”, Keys explained on beIN SPORTS 1 (13th December, 17:24) when asked if the champagne is now on ice.

“It’s a very difficult league and we are going to run into trouble at some point.

“All the parachute clubs are starting to play now.

“We are just very happy to be where we are, but take each game as it comes and look no further.”

Coventry do face a side with parachute payments in their next clash as a visit to Southampton is on the agenda, while Ipswich, who recently beat the Sky Blues 3-0, are due to visit before the end of the month.

If Coventry can reach January with their advantage over third place intact then they could dip into the market to strengthen the squad for a second half of the season push to secure promotion.

They have so far scored 52 times in 21 league games, a total vastly superior to any other side in the division, with the second highest scorers being Hull City with 36 goals.