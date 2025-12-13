Michael Regan/Getty Images

Jason McAteer believes that Liverpool made a ‘big statement’ of support for boss Arne Slot due to who spoke to the Dutchman pitchside before the win over Brighton at Anfield on Saturday.

With much of the focus on Mohamed Salah and his return to the matchday squad, albeit on the bench, some of the spotlight was off Slot.

The Dutchman has come in for major criticism for spending a club record sum in the summer and then taking Liverpool backwards on the pitch, with the prospect of defending their Premier League title having all but vanished.

There has been widespread speculation over Slot’s job, with one former Premier League star recently remarking it is inevitable he will go at some point.

Slot though saw his men record a 2-0 win over Brighton at Anfield thanks to a Hugo Ekitike double; Salah, on off the bench in the first half, provided the assist for his second.

Former Liverpool midfielder McAteer was an interested observer and noted keenly who Slot was speaking to at the side of the pitch before the game.

McAteer feels that it was a big show of support for Slot on the part of the club and he did not let it go unnoticed.

Game Date Tottenham Hotspur (A) 20/12 Wolves (H) 27/12 Leeds United (H) 01/01 Liverpool’s next three Premier League games

“The guy there talking to Arne Slot – and I’ve got to be honest, that’s really out of character for Billy – that’s Billy Hogan”, McAteer said on beIN SPORTS 1 (13th December, 14:37).

“You would not really see Billy down there, pitchside.

“He is the CEO.

“I see that as a show of support. I think that’s a big statement.”

Despite Liverpool’s backing, Slot is likely to come under renewed pressure unless he can continue the positive trend in the Reds’ results.

Liverpool face a visit to Tottenham Hotspur next up, before then hosting Wolves and Leeds United at Anfield, and Slot will be looking to pick up at least a seven point haul from the three games to show his side really are recovering.

It is also unclear whether the issue with Salah has been completely put to bed or whether Liverpool will look to sell the forward when the quickly approaching January transfer window opens.